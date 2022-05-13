Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XVIII

Last weekend, the Chargers teamed up with American Airlines to host their annual Take ChargeSummit for local high school football players from 50 schools throughout the Greater LA area. The student-athletes were hosted in the Bolts' locker room at SoFi Stadium where they discussed topics such as leadership, character, healthy relationships, social media awareness, and more with Chargers players Asante Samuel Jr. and Joshua Palmer. Participants will complete service projects in their community over the Summer months to earn tickets to a Bolts' home game in the Fall.