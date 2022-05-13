Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XVIII

CHARGERS RELEASE OFFICIAL 2022 SCHEDULE
- The National Football League unveiled its complete schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting Kickoff Weekend at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bolts are slated to be featured in five national prime-time broadcasts, including a pair of games at SoFi Stadium. Get Tickets
2022 SCHEDULE RELEASE: ANIME EDITION
- The Los Angeles Chargers reveal their 2022 schedule as an anime intro. Get ready to see quarterback Justin Herbert, edge rusher Joey Bosa & head coach Brandon Staley in primetime matchups with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams and more.
TOM TELESCO RECAPS THE 2022 DRAFT, PRESENTED BY HYUNDAI
- Chargers general manager Tom Telesco sits down with Hayley Elwood to recap the 2022 draft and break down each of the members of the 2022 draft class as the Chargers begin phase 2 of their offseason program and inch closer to the start of the 2022 season.
BOLTS HOST TAKE CHARGE, PRESENTED BY AMERICAN AIRLINES
- Last weekend, the Chargers teamed up with American Airlines to host their annual Take Charge Summit for local high school football players from 50 schools throughout the Greater LA area. The student-athletes were hosted in the Bolts' locker room at SoFi Stadium where they discussed a variety of topics with Chargers players Asante Samuel Jr. and Joshua Palmer.
