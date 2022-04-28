Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XVI

BOLTS MOCK DRAFT TRACKER 15.0: FINAL MOCKS ON DRAFT DAY
- Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. Read more
COACH STALEY ON 2022 DRAFT & SNOOP DOGG, PRESENTED BY HYUNDAI
- Chargers head coach Brandon Staley sits down with Hayley Elwood to break down his major free agency acquisitions, his strategy for building a Super Bowl-caliber team through the 2022 NFL Draft, and if Southern California legend Snoop Dogg will make a guest appearance in the Chargers war room at SoFi Stadium.
