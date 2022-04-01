Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XIII

COACH STALEY: THE GOAL IS 'TO BUILD A COMPLETE TEAM'
- Head coach Brandon Staley speaks to the media at his press conference at the 2022 NFL Annual Meetings on how having a young quarterback like Justin Herbert frees him up to acquire big free agents and his strategy for building a championship-caliber team.
AUSTIN JOHNSON ON JOINING BOLTS DEFENSIVE UNIT
- Chargers defensive lineman Austin Johnson sits down with Hayley Elwood to talk his excitement to join up with Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and more on the Bolts defensive unit and break down what Chargers fans are going to get from his game.
5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT J.C. JACKSON PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT
- Jackson, a Florida native, has known his new teammate and Chargers safety Derwin James since high school as the pair played 7-on-7 football together in the Sunshine State. Read More
Check out some photos of Pro-Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson as the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers
CHARGERS & NIKE CREATE PILOT SEASON FOR GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
- In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the Chargers and Nike collaborated to hold a pilot girls flag football season for eight high schools across Los Angeles.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!