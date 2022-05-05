Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XVII

INTRODUCING THE CHARGERS 2022 DRAFT CLASS
- Look back on how it all went down during the 2022 draft as the Chargers welcomed eight new Bolts to the family, including guard Zion Johnson, safety JT Woods and running back Isaiah Spiller.
ZION JOHNSON ON LEARNING FROM THE CHARGERS OFFENSIVE LINE, PRESENTED BY HYUNDAI
- Chargers first round draft pick Zion Johnson sits down with Chris Hayre to talk how it feels to be joining quarterback Justin Herbert, what he's excited to learn from the members of the Chargers offensive line and whether he thinks he can take on the rest of the team in a round of golf.
CHARGERS DOGGY DRAFT 2022
- The 2022 NFL Draft may be in the books, but the Chargers have found success with undrafted free agents like future hall of famer, Antonio Gates and star running back, Austin Ekeler The Bolts and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar now need your help finding these undrafted furry free agents their fur-ever homes. Visit Chargers.com/DogDraft to learn more about our picks from LA Animal Services and OC Animal Care!
