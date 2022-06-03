Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XXI

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL 2022 DONALD H. YEE FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM
- The Los Angeles Chargers marked the culmination of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by announcing the inaugural 2022 Donald H. Yee Fellowship. The fellowship is a unique opportunity to inspire and cultivate diverse leaders from the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community to pursue a successful career in an NFL Football Operations Department. Read More
MIC'D UP: ASANTE SAMUEL JR. AT 2022 OTAS
- Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. wired for sound during week two of Chargers 2022 OTAs as the Bolts continue their offseason program.
BOLTS, UCLA BRUINS & LAPD HOST PLAY60
- This past weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers teamed up with the UCLA Bruins football team and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department to host Play60 for 200 youths at South Park Rec Center in Los Angeles.
