Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume X

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JUSTIN!
- 24 photos for the man who turns 24 today!
10 INSIGHTS FROM MIKE WILLIAMS' CAREER YEAR IN 2021
- Here are 10 quick-hitting insights from wide receiver Mike Williams' 2021 season. Read More
CHARGERS SIGN MIKE WILLIAMS TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION PRESENTED BY HOAG
- Williams set single-season career highs in receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,146), while also catching nine touchdowns in 2021. Read More
CHARGERS IMPACT FUND HOLDS BOOK GIVEAWAY
- The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund and Western Governors University teamed up to hold a First Downs for First Books distribution and reading at Kelso Elementary in Inglewood in celebration of Black History Month.
