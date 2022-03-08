Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

Williams set single-season career highs in receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,146) in 2021, while also catching nine touchdowns. He led the league with seven receiving scores in the and set a single-season NFL record with five go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter or overtime. Williams' nine catches of 40-plus yards were the most in the AFC in 2021.

Originally the No. 7 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams had a breakout season in 2018 where he caught 10 touchdowns and ran in another. The Clemson product then had his first 1,000-yard campaign one year later in 2019, doing so on just 49 catches (20.4 avg.). Since entering the NFL, Williams leads the NFL with seven go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter and overtime.