Why Justin Herbert has the "'Oh Wow' Factor" According to Chris Simms

"You can't really describe [the importance of consistency] in words. It's huge. I think if you look at a lot of the quarterbacks in football who struggled their first few years in their career, throughout time, you can almost always go back to [lack of consistency.] Like, it's year three and this is their third offensive coordinator. It's year four and this is their third offensive coordinator. That is hard. You're getting different messages. You're a young kid learning NFL football and you'll think, last year the message was this, this year it's that … It's hard to kind of get into a groove of what you want as a player, what the coach wants, and when I look at the Chargers offense, it's going to continue going this way because he's gonna get smarter, more comfortable, his ability to handle more at the line of scrimmage mentally [will grow], and that'll embolden [offensive coordinator Joe] Lombardi to go, 'OK, let's throw more at him.'"