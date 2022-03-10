Ryan Ficken Talks Return to L.A. and Teaming Up with Coach Staley

From 2013-2020, Ficken served as the Vikings assistant special teams coach before getting promoted to special teams coordinator last season. Ficken talked about what he's learned from making the transition from an assistant coach to now a coordinator.

"Just how to handle adversity in different situations," Ficken said. "You run a different role…they look at you a little bit differently, so being able to transition from that role and just having more of a vision and how we can go ahead and achieve success on the field and help our team win games."

One of the most important things for a coach at any level is getting players to buy-in to your philosophy and coaching style. Ficken gave more insight into his philosophy as a coach and how he gets the best out of his players.

"I think you just got to be honest," Ficken said. "You show them how you are going to be able to help them, how they are going to be successful. You put them in those positions to be successful, they'll understand that the time you put into them that they know that you actually care about them and their success and that you are actually looking for the best for them."

As Ficken heads into his first season with the Chargers, he talked about his plans and how he's looking to the draft and free agency to build the Bolts special teams.