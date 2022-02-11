Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume VI

BOLT UP ON THE PROMENADE
- The Tailgate Tour – the longest running and largest traveling fan experience in college sports - is coming to Los Angeles and will play host to the free, three-day Bolts Experience on Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade.
- Running from Thursday through Saturday of Super Bowl Week, Bolts Experience will offer fans the opportunity to receive free giveaway items, win 2022 Chargers' VIP experiences, mingle with current Chargers players and Legends, receive autographs and participate in various NFL interactive games. Learn More
JUSTIN HERBERT 2022 PRO BOWL OFFENSIVE MVP HIGHLIGHTS
- Watch Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's best plays during the NFL 2022 Pro Bowl, which earned him Offensive MVP honors.
MIC'D UP: DERWIN JAMES AT THE PRO BOWL PRESENTED BY HYUNDAI
- Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James wired for sound as he represents the Chargers during the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.
CHLA VALENTINE'S DAY DRIVE
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Postmates kicked off their annual Valentine's Day Drive on CHLA.org. Individuals can create an outer space-themed Valentine for a patient! For each Valentine sent from Feb. 1– 14, Postmates has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, committing up to $20,000. Send a Valentine
