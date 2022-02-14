Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Feb 14, 2022 at 01:18 PM
Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 14, 2022

"The defensive interior is easily the Chargers' biggest need heading into 2022, as teams ran through them like a hot knife through butter last season. Davis may not be a three-down player, but he is as good as it gets in run defense."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: February 14, 2022

"One of my favorite prospects in this entire class, Trent McDuffie is a player I'd be willing to bet everything on. He offers cat-like quickness in coverage to mirror route patterns, excellent deep speed to carry vertically, and has very good ball skills. What sets McDuffie apart for me is he is an outstanding tackler in run support and has very good awareness to try and knock the ball out and create turnovers. The Chargers need some more help in the secondary and pairing McDuffie with Asante Samuel Jr. would be very fun."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: February 13, 2022

"I've seen a lot of Olave at Ohio State, and I'm constantly impressed by how smooth and effortless he makes everything look. He's not big but gets off press coverage, has top-end speed, and runs some beautiful routes. With Keenan Allen getting older and Mike Williams a free agent, the Chargers would be wise to invest in Olave."

Cynthia Frelund, CBS Sports – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last updated: February 11, 2022

"I'm pretty sure I'll get some feedback about this one, as it seems everyone and their sister is mocking a very large DT to the Chargers to help shore up the run. But my models like Dean here. Why? His good run-stopping ability is also complemented by an ability to help shut down opposing tight ends -- and the AFC West has some excellent tight ends to contend with. Dean's forecast for executing blitz concepts is strong, and he ranks in the top 87th percentile in terms of breaking blocks and pursuit speed, especially in the middle of the field. The Chargers have a very special player on the roster in Derwin James, and throwing to the middle of the field would forecast to be a lot harder with both Dean and James on this defense.I've seen a lot of Olave at Ohio State, and I'm constantly impressed by how smooth and effortless he makes everything look. He's not big but gets off press coverage, has top-end speed, and runs some beautiful routes. With Keenan Allen getting older and Mike Williams a free agent, the Chargers would be wise to invest in Olave."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – WR Garret Wilson, Ohio State

Last updated: February 10, 2022

"Mike Williams is a free agent. At 27 years young, he is likely hoping to cash in with a long-term deal coming off a season in which he recorded 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. The Chargers have a ton of cap space and could franchise tag him, capitalizing on their wealth or they could sign him to an extension and potentially move on from Keenan Allen, who would turn 31 next offseason, a year from now. It is easy to see a scenario in which Los Angeles moves on from one of those two players next year. How it wants to build its team moving forward will dictate those moves. The Chargers could see what Cincinnati did this year with three very talented wide receivers in 11 personnel, empty sets and want that for themselves."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last updated: February 8, 2022

"Karlaftis adds another dimension to the defensive line. He bounced back this past season after injuries and the pandemic limited his snaps in 2020, but it was in 2019 when he really showcased his potential, as he was nearly impossible to stop en route to recording 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. In LA, he'll line up opposite Joey Bosa a year after the team struggled to replace Melvin Ingram."

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 7, 2022

"There might not be a better fit than Davis landing with the Chargers, who did not have an interior defender grade higher than 59.6 against the run. Due to Los Angeles' propensity for two-high safety shells, their defensive tackles need to hold up by themselves. Davis is, by far, the best run defender in this draft."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 5, 2022

"Opponents created massive holes against the Chargers' defense, so the team adds a massive human in Davis to clog those running lanes. He can also help collapse the pocket against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr."

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: January 31, 2022

"The Chargers defense didn't quite live up to expectations with Brandon Staley now installed at head coach, so it makes sense to expect them to pursue upgrades in the draft. McDuffie doesn't have ideal height at under 6-feet tall, but Staley has embraced that in the past, and those smaller players have thrived within his defense. In 416 coverage snaps over the last two years, McDuffie allowed 163 yards in total."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last updated: January 26, 2022

"Karlaftis is an NFL-ready defensive end. He's long, powerful with great burst and a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves."

Bryan Perez, The Draft Network – OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Last updated: January 26, 2022

"This pick may seem like a surprise, but I have a feeling we'll see Faalele's name jump into or around this range of mock drafts as draft season continues to unfold. There just aren't many human beings on planet earth with Faalele's combination of size (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) and functional athleticism. Sure, he may be limited to playing right tackle, but he has All-Pro upside. Pairing him with Rashawn Slater would be… something."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: January 25, 2022

"The Chargers clearly nailed last year's first-round pick, Rashawn Slater, who made the Pro Bowl protecting Justin Herbert's blind side as a rookie. But right tackle remains a problem area. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pro pass rushers."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 24, 2022

"The Chargers like to invite opposing teams to run the ball. Under Brandon Staley, they're comfortable with two-high looks and lighter boxes, which has worked to their advantage at times, but it has also made them vulnerable. That's largely because of a lack of a dominant run-stopping presence in the middle. Davis gives them that flexibility to play light in the box without as much worry due to his massive 6-foot-6, 360-pound frame and crazy anchor ability in the middle."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Last updated: January 22, 2022

"I'm higher on Raimann than most evaluators, but I believe in his play strength (his hands and core strength jump off the screen) and instincts. He starts Day 1 at right tackle and would team with 2021 first-rounder Rashawn Slater to give the Chargers excellent bookends to protect Justin Herbert."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 19, 2022

"The Chargers again struggled against the run in 2021, an issue that has plagued them for years. Just go back to their 2018 divisional-round playoff game against the Patriots, when they were dominated up front. They allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. With Linval Joseph hitting free agency, there is a massive hole in the middle of their defensive line.

"Who better to fill that than the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis? He'd make the entire defense better because he eats up blocks and allows linebackers to roam free. He also can play on three downs; he's not just a plugger. He showed on his sack in the national title game that he has some pass-rush ability, which is scary for a man of his size. Davis won't be a fit for every team, but the teams that run a 3-4 defense will eye him in this range."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: January 19, 2022

"Do the Chargers make the playoffs if they receive better play at right tackle over the final month of the season? Penning has a massive frame (6-7, 329, 35-inch arms) with the athletic footwork and competitive chops to develop into a Pro Bowl-level player."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Last updated: January 17, 2022

"'Draft Twitter' will fall in love with Devin Lloyd. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Utah off-ball linebacker was a heat-seeking missile and an every-down impact player for the Utes. He earned a 91.1 PFF grade as one of college football's top defenders in 2021."

