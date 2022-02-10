Evaluating Mike Williams' Career Year with WR Coach Chris Beatty

It really felt like Joshua Palmer came on towards the back end of the year. You said you really liked his progression, but what's your assessment of his development in year one?

Beatty: I hate to sound like a broken record because I said it with Mike, but early in the season you're like, 'Okay, he's gonna be something. We need to get something going.' But then he hit a wall a little bit early in the season because it does pile up on you, there are so many plays, so much verbiage and so many things. He came out of the box a little slower than I was personally hoping.

But then you could kind of see after the first Raiders game early in the season, a light clicked on. You could see in practice he could be something because he could start playing multiple positions instead of just playing one. So you're able to move him around and do a lot of things with him.

The second half of the season, I thought he was as good as anybody we had on the field. When he played against the Giants when Keenan was out, he played in Keenan's spot and did a really nice job. Nobody's Keenan, but at the same time for that game, he did a heck of a job and caught a big choice route in the end zone for a touchdown. He just made a ton of catches. And then when you get to Week 18, we don't get to Mike's catches if Joshua didn't score on 4th-and-21. Justin Herbert is so special but that's a different story! But at the same time, Joshua's making plays and throughout the second half of the season, it just kind of showed itself. I think he's just tapping what he can be. But all the things I thought he had when we drafted him, he's got that in spades.

What is it like seeing him go through his post-practice routine? I had to grab him for an interview one day and I went out as soon as practice ended, but I think I waited 30-45 minutes for him to finish his individual work!

Beatty: It's funny because when he first started, we were like, 'Is this guy serious? He doesn't need to impress us!' He's a young guy but he has such a great work ethic and I think that's what shows why and how he learned every spot and play every position. He asks so many questions. Right when we break [from a play] he's in Keenan's ear or Mike's ear and he's talking to Justin. He has the desire to be a great player and I think he can do that.

Where can he make that leap?