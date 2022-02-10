Evaluating Mike Williams' Career Year with WR Coach Chris Beatty

2021 is in the rearview and 2022's offseason is here.
With that being said, we thought this would be a good time to check in with some people we don't hear from often: the Chargers position coaches.
A Conversation With the Chargers Position Coaches
Next up is wide receivers coach Chris Beatty.
Beatty discussed how the duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams had career years, and what he saw from some of the younger players on the roster.
Looking back on 2021 and the work you did with the wide receivers, what did you make of that group?
Chris Beatty: I think they did a great job. There's obviously things you want to improve on, but I think to have a pair of 1,000-yard receivers was phenomenal. Those guys took their game up a notch, I think Mike really did. I was really proud of the progression of Joshua Palmer, I think he got better as the season went along. And same with Jalen Guyton, his role expanded as the season went along as well. You could see him getting better.
You mention Keenan and Mike, what was it like to really tap in and unlock their potential and see them have the seasons they had?
Beatty: Keenan is a phenomenal player who I've been following for a long time. He's a guy I used to make cutups of at other jobs of his route running. Having to help him move on to an even higher level, too, that was fun.
I thought Mike had a lot of untapped potential as far as his route tree and expanding on some of the things he'd done in the past. I think everyone got a chance to see he's got a lot more to his game than deep balls and posting people up on 40-yard throws down the field or fade routes in the end zone. He can make plays in that 10 to 20-yard range as well and he did a great job at that and making people miss after the catch.
Those guys were receptive, too. You could look at it a little bit different but with a new system, I think they were happy with the opportunity of change.
When it comes to someone like Keenan, the longest-tenured original Charger on this team, how do you challenge someone like him at that point in his career and what did it mean to have the reception be reciprocated on Keenan's end?
Beatty: It was great for him to be receptive. I think a lot of it was aided by the fact that it was a new offense and new system. It wasn't like if I would have came in and it was the old system that he knew like the back of his hand. But he needed help, too. He needed coaching because it was a new system, he didn't know any of it. But I was new to it too. So it was a little bit of us learning together. But all the experience he's had, I was grateful he was receptive because he doesn't have to be. He was welcomed to the change and I was really excited about that and grateful for it.