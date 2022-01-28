Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume IV

MOCK DRAFT TRACKER 1.0
- Mock draft season is back! Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. Read More
ALL IN: CREATING THE 2021 CHARGERS | PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT
- Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
BOLT ACADEMY'S SUCCESSFUL SEASON
- An innovative career training and leadership program, Bolt Academy has had a successful launch this past season. With the partnership between the Chargers Impact Fund, Brotherhood Crusade, Inglewood Unified School District, and SoFi, the students had the great opportunity to work on game days and make an impact in the Inglewood community!
