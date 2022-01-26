"Cali Chris" Rumph II Eyes Big Goals in 2022

What guys did you turn to for guidance? Maybe guys in your room or just on the defense?

Rumph II: The guys in my room, E [Emeke Egbule,] Uchenna [Nwosu,] Joey [Bosa,] Kyler [Fackrell] – those guys were all great for me all year just bringing me in and making me feel I was at home with a family. Other than that, I would definitely say Linval Joseph was definitely somebody who helped me because he just gave me so much wisdom. Him and Chris Harris Jr. Those are my two OGs. They gave me so much wisdom, I can't even tell you about the amount of stuff they gave me. But those two guys.

How helpful is it to have those vested veterans who have seen a lot and been through a lot help you as you came to the NFL?

Rumph II: Having those type of guys, you can ask them anything because they've gone through everything you've experienced as a rookie and so on. Any situation that comes up, whether it's football or off the field related, being able to go to those guys knowing they have a good insight on the path I should take or direction I should go was helpful.

A lot of guys on the defense talked about Brandon Staley's scheme being 'complex.' What was it like learning that and how much more comfortable will you be in year two?

Rumph II: I would definitely say it was complex, but I enjoyed learning the defense, honestly. As a football player, I think I have a high IQ, so I love being challenged mentally when it comes to football, knowing why we're calling this in this situation and what works best for different personnel. So jut the ability to grow my knowledge of football through his system, that was fun.

You're a Duke guy, you've gotta have a high IQ.

Rumph II: That's what they always tell me! So I try to maintain that façade here and there.

How did your first sack feel?