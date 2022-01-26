Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

012622_Rumph_ArticlePhoto
"Cali Chris" Rumph II Eyes Big Goals in 2022
The outside linebacker looks back on his rookie season, what he wants to improve on this year, and oh yeah, what it’s like being on the sideline watching Justin Herbert take the field.
By Hayley Elwood Jan 26, 2022

Last May, I happened to be on a flight from Houston after shooting a feature with Rashawn Slater.

Lo and behold, another new draft pick of the Chargers happened to be on that same flight.

Chris Rumph II.

He was heading to rookie minicamp and after catching up with him while waiting for our luggage, his excitement was palpable. He was in awe of the weather and told me it was his first time stepping foot in California.

With his rookie season now in the books, I figured it was a good time to catch up with Rumph II aka 'Cali Chris,' so here's more from the outside linebacker on his first pro year, what he wants to improve on in 2022, and oh yeah, what it's like being on the sideline watching Justin Herbert take the field.

You and I met on a random flight from Houston after you were drafted. We're talking in baggage claim, and you told me you had never been to California. Now that you've been here for a season, what do you think?

Chris Rumph II: I love it! I get my hair twisted, and when I get it twisted, I call it, 'Cali Chris.' So far, I love it. It's expensive! But other than that, the sun's great, the weather's great, the people are such a vibe. I'm just loving it all.

Rookie season now in the books, how'd it go for you?

Rumph II: Rookie season had a lot of ups and downs. I think it was more of just learning how the NFL works. I think I learned a lot this year. Me knowing my capabilities, I've taken time to look back and learn all the difficult things you have to go through as a rookie and transition through in order to be a high-level player like I know I'm capable of. I think it was really just educational and me just trying to get comfortable which I accomplished. I've got a lot of big goals on my plate for next season which I want to accomplish.

What maybe was the most challenging thing about getting used to playing in the league?

Rumph II: The most challenging part was having to be an elite player every day. Coming in and watching film, having to be at that top notch 24/7. I think that was the biggest thing for me, especially coming out of college, where some games you'd maybe not need to put in as much film work. But every week [in the NFL,] you compete against the best and you have to bring it.

Your dad is a coach, did he give you any advice heading into the season and would you rely on him through the ups and downs?

Rumph II: He was trying to make sure I was playing my game, in my playbook and making sure I knew what I was doing out there. That's a big thing in the NFL, having the coaches being able to trust you. Those little tips helped me throughout the season just to stay on a steady path and not get frustrated or get on a tangent here or there. So just trust the process.

What guys did you turn to for guidance? Maybe guys in your room or just on the defense?

Rumph II: The guys in my room, E [Emeke Egbule,] Uchenna [Nwosu,] Joey [Bosa,] Kyler [Fackrell] – those guys were all great for me all year just bringing me in and making me feel I was at home with a family. Other than that, I would definitely say Linval Joseph was definitely somebody who helped me because he just gave me so much wisdom. Him and Chris Harris Jr. Those are my two OGs. They gave me so much wisdom, I can't even tell you about the amount of stuff they gave me. But those two guys.

How helpful is it to have those vested veterans who have seen a lot and been through a lot help you as you came to the NFL?

Rumph II: Having those type of guys, you can ask them anything because they've gone through everything you've experienced as a rookie and so on. Any situation that comes up, whether it's football or off the field related, being able to go to those guys knowing they have a good insight on the path I should take or direction I should go was helpful.

A lot of guys on the defense talked about Brandon Staley's scheme being 'complex.' What was it like learning that and how much more comfortable will you be in year two?

Rumph II: I would definitely say it was complex, but I enjoyed learning the defense, honestly. As a football player, I think I have a high IQ, so I love being challenged mentally when it comes to football, knowing why we're calling this in this situation and what works best for different personnel. So jut the ability to grow my knowledge of football through his system, that was fun.

You're a Duke guy, you've gotta have a high IQ.

Rumph II: That's what they always tell me! So I try to maintain that façade here and there.

How did your first sack feel?

Rumph II: Like a weight off my shoulders! I was trying to get one all season and finally it came against Cincinnati. That's one of those feelings you never forget, especially, getting it in the NFL. There's no "next level" to this, so being able to have that accomplishment under my belt allowed me to play free. Now that I got that out the way, I can show out for TFLs and continue to raise the bar for myself.

Favorite game in 2021?

Rumph II: Definitely the Cincinnati game. Being on the road after a hard loss knowing we had to win that game. Special teams was going, we kicked off, and we kept it going the whole game. We partied on the bus after!

I think it's interesting when you talked about the sack and you said you felt like a weight was lifted off. Is that something you guys as young players deal with? Where you want to hit milestones but when you don't, you can get down on yourself?

Rumph II: I'd say yes and no. I'm not chasing stats, I'm there to do my job. But at the same time, you know they drafted you to get sacks and get pressure on the quarterback. So when you finally get that first sack, you think, 'Okay, I got that out of the way. My feet are settled, and I can be me from now on.' It's a weight off your shoulders but in a form of getting something knocked off the board.

What's it like standing on the sidelines when Justin Herbert takes the field with the offense?

Rumph II: Oh man! You know something's about to happen! Justin is a once-in-a-generation quarterback. I just love watching the ball fly 50 yards and drop in the bucket to one of the receivers he's throwing to for a touchdown. Knowing he has that ability every time he goes out to the field, as a defensive player, it gives you a lot more confidence just knowing if we stop these guys three times in a row, the game's over 'cause we can score 21-straight.

You putting him in right now?

Rumph II: Go ahead and put him in. Everybody sees it!

Looking back to that plane ride in May, what's something you would tell that Chris back then that you know now about life in the NFL?

Rumph II: That's a good question, but I'd say to relax. After going through a season, I know I can play in this league. I'd tell myself to relax and head into training camp playing my game first before you truly get wrapped into the playbook and stuff.

Lastly, you mentioned you have big goals for yourself. What's something you want to accomplish or improve on in year two?

Rumph II: Like coach Staley says, being a complete player. Not only stopping the run, but being able to rush the passer at an elite level - not just a great level. Be one of those guys at the top at the end of the season in sacks, TFLs, just getting back to that like I did in college and using everything I've learned from this season to help me play faster and better this upcoming season.

back to top

Related Content

news

The Force is Strong with Joshua Palmer

The rookie receiver talks his journey from growing up in Canada to playing in the NFL, and of course, Star Wars.
news

X Marks the Spot for Mike Williams

Few players have had a hotter start to the 2021 season than No. 81.
news

Football is Family for Nick Niemann

The rookie linebacker talks about the impact his dad and brother have had on his professional life, how his first training camp went, what the preseason has been like, and more.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
news

Tyron Johnson: Proving the Doubters Wrong

From the undrafted mentality to where he gets his nickname, here's more from T Billy.
news

11 Questions with Nasir Adderley

The Chargers safety answers everything from the team "making special things happen" in 2021, to the defense, Derwin James, Justin Herbert, & more.
news

A Conversation With: Kyler Fackrell

Here's more from Fackrell on why he joined the Bolts, thoughts on the defense, his reunions with a few former teammates, and more.
news

A Conversation With: Joshua Kelley

The running back talks expectations for his second season, the challenges he overcame in year one, what he learned from Justin Herbert, and more.
news

A Conversation With: Justin Jones

The defensive tackle discusses the new defensive scheme and how he's fitting into it, what it's like being a first-time dad, and more.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising