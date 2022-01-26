Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Describes 'Journey' from Undrafted to 20 Touchdown Season

Jan 26, 2022 at 01:27 PM
Cory Kennedy
Ekeler FTP

Below are three takeaways from Austin Ekeler's end of season press conference.

Enjoying the journey to 20 touchdowns

2021 was an efficient year for Austin Ekeler. The Chargers lead running back took underrated to a whole new level as his 20 total touchdowns tied Indianapolis Colts running back Johnathan Taylor for most touchdowns in the league in 2021. Ekeler joined Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs in Chargers history to record 20 touchdowns in one season. Ekeler also became only the second undrafted running back in NFL history to score 20 or more touchdowns in a single season.

Ekeler explained in his postseason press conference that he got a little emotional as he and running backs coach Derrick Foster reflected on the 20 touchdown milestone and his journey in the NFL to this point.

"You went from undrafted out of this little, tiny mountain town and you led the entire NFL in scoring,'" Ekeler said. "It's like, wow. What a journey it's been, man. It's been incredible, just coming in with the same mindset every year and really just chipping my way to a position where now I can say that I've established myself in the NFL."

In 2017, Ekeler's first season in the NFL, he recorded just 47 carries as the majority of his snaps came from special teams. Fast forward to 2021 and Ekeler surpassed his previous career high in rushing attempts by over 100 carries with 206 attempts this season.

Ekeler took time to reflect on his journey in the NFL from being a core special teamer to having a lead role in a top 5 offense in the NFL.

"The journey is the most important part of the ride and getting to the end number," Ekeler said. "It's the journey. It's all about the journey. When you hear about the Mamba Mentality and you hear about these great people that have done great things in their lives, it's all about the journey, it's all about the people, it's all about what's gone into their success to get them there, which is then highlighted."

Ekeler also sees scoring 20 touchdowns as a milestone to build off of heading into 2022 and proof that all the hard work he's put in has paid off.

Ekeler's mindset to football and life

As Ekeler's role in the Bolts offense has evolved, the one thing that has stayed the same according to No. 30 is his mindset. Whether it's preparing for a big game or working on a ranch as a kid in a small mountain town in Colorado, Ekeler talked about what his mind remains focused on.

"I've only known one mindset for my entire life," Ekeler said. "And that's pounding posts into the ground, working back on the ranch. Working through all of my year-round sports. It was always that you have pressure on you to work. You have to work. There's no real excuse, you just have to work. You have to get it done. Growing up like that, that's all I've ever known. All I've ever known is just work as hard as you can because that's your life — work — and continue to build, build, build. That's been part of me forever."

That mindset allowed Ekeler to score at least one touchdown in each of the Bolts' final eight games of the season helping make him just the sixth player in NFL history to record 12 rushing touchdowns and eight touchdown catches in a single season.

As far as setting season milestones or trying to reach 20 touchdowns, Ekeler explained how he simplifies his thought process on a daily basis.

"I focus on what's today?" he said. "What's today? Today is let's be efficient in today's game. Let's be efficient and at the end of this thing we can look up. We'll look up at the end of this thing. If I get too caught up and be like, 'Oh, I'm chasing these numbers,' I think you lose sight of what really matters — and that's the work that you put in to get there."

The dynamic duo of Herbert and Ekeler

This season, maybe more than ever, Ekeler showed the league his ability to be a complete running back. Ekeler can catch the ball at an elite level, run through or around defenses, and acts as leader and mentor to younger players trying to make their mark in the league. This season, Ekeler caught eight touchdown passes from quarterback Justin Herbert, the most receiving touchdowns by a running back this season.

Ekeler had a chance to talk about what it's like to play alongside Herbert and the type of player No. 10 is when the Bolts need to make a play.

"People wonder why we go for it on fourth down," Ekeler said. "Well, there you go. If you've ever needed a display for it, that's the confidence that [Head] Coach [Brandon Staley] sees and that's what he knows he has. He knows that he has a guy that can go out there and do it. He showed that when his back is against the wall that, I think, he plays at an even higher level."

The duo help guide the Bolts to the fourth ranked overall offense in the league with 58 touchdowns between Ekeler and Herbert alone. Ekeler talked about the excitement that he gets knowing he's playing alongside a 'special' talent like his quarterback.

"That guy makes me want to play forever around him," he said. "Because he's a guy that, man, you just believe. If we're on the field, we have a chance to go score and we have J-Herb as quarterback and a great O-line that has been protecting him? Like, wow, this is something special. We have a chance. We're going to go get it done."

In the Bolts' four primetime matchups in 2021, Herbert stepped up to the challenge in a big way with Ekeler following suit as well. According to Chargers Communications, Ekeler scored nine touchdowns on the big stage, the second-most primetime scrimmage touchdowns in a single season in NFL history.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Why Joey Bosa's 'Best Year' is on the Horizon

Here's what Chargers OLB Joey Bosa had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: What Are Tom Telesco's Goals Heading into 2022 Season?

Here's what Chargers general manager Tom Telesco had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Derwin James Can't Wait for Bolts to 'Come Back Stronger'

Here's what Chargers safety Derwin James had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Puts Focus on Improving His Game Following Record-Breaking Sophomore Season

Here's what quarterback Justin Herbert had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Coach Staley Reflects on First Year as Head Coach 

Here's what head coach Brandon Staley had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Chargers "Laid it on the Line" in 2021 Season Finale

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, and Derwin James had to say during Sunday's press conferences about Herbert's historic season, the fourth quarter comeback, and more.
news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Looking for '11 Guys Hunting at all Times' in Win-and-In Regular Season Finale

Here's what Joey Bosa, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: A 'Game Within A Game' on Deck in Chargers vs. Raiders Round Two

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones and Justin Jackson had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers 'Built for this Moment' in Week 18 Primetime Showdown?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Mike Williams had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Makes Franchise History in Win Over Broncos

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler had to say during Sunday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Franchise Record on the Horizon for Justin Herbert

Here's what Keenan Allen, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising