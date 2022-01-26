Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Describes 'Journey' from Undrafted to 20 Touchdown Season

2021 was an efficient year for Austin Ekeler. The Chargers lead running back took underrated to a whole new level as his 20 total touchdowns tied Indianapolis Colts running back Johnathan Taylor for most touchdowns in the league in 2021. Ekeler joined Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs in Chargers history to record 20 touchdowns in one season. Ekeler also became only the second undrafted running back in NFL history to score 20 or more touchdowns in a single season.

Ekeler explained in his postseason press conference that he got a little emotional as he and running backs coach Derrick Foster reflected on the 20 touchdown milestone and his journey in the NFL to this point.

"You went from undrafted out of this little, tiny mountain town and you led the entire NFL in scoring,'" Ekeler said. "It's like, wow. What a journey it's been, man. It's been incredible, just coming in with the same mindset every year and really just chipping my way to a position where now I can say that I've established myself in the NFL."

In 2017, Ekeler's first season in the NFL, he recorded just 47 carries as the majority of his snaps came from special teams. Fast forward to 2021 and Ekeler surpassed his previous career high in rushing attempts by over 100 carries with 206 attempts this season.

Ekeler took time to reflect on his journey in the NFL from being a core special teamer to having a lead role in a top 5 offense in the NFL.

"The journey is the most important part of the ride and getting to the end number," Ekeler said. "It's the journey. It's all about the journey. When you hear about the Mamba Mentality and you hear about these great people that have done great things in their lives, it's all about the journey, it's all about the people, it's all about what's gone into their success to get them there, which is then highlighted."