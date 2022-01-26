Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 17?

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last updated: January 20, 2022

"Los Angeles' run defense needs to improve. The conventional way of making that happen is with the selection of a big run-stuffing defensive lineman, but Jordan Davis is off the board and the Chargers can probably wait to select one in future rounds. In the meantime, they select a linebacker who is willing to do the dirty work and blow up lead blocks."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 19, 2022

"The Chargers again struggled against the run in 2021, an issue that has plagued them for years. Just go back to their 2018 divisional-round playoff game against the Patriots, when they were dominated up front. They allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. With Linval Joseph hitting free agency, there is a massive hole in the middle of their defensive line.

"Who better to fill that than the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis? He'd make the entire defense better because he eats up blocks and allows linebackers to roam free. He also can play on three downs; he's not just a plugger. He showed on his sack in the national title game that he has some pass-rush ability, which is scary for a man of his size. Davis won't be a fit for every team, but the teams that run a 3-4 defense will eye him in this range."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: January 19, 2022

"Do the Chargers make the playoffs if they receive better play at right tackle over the final month of the season? Penning has a massive frame (6-7, 329, 35-inch arms) with the athletic footwork and competitive chops to develop into a Pro Bowl-level player."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Last updated: January 17, 2022

"'Draft Twitter' will fall in love with Devin Lloyd. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Utah off-ball linebacker was a heat-seeking missile and an every-down impact player for the Utes. He earned a 91.1 PFF grade as one of college football's top defenders in 2021."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – LB David Ojabo, Michigan

Last updated: January 14, 2022

"The behemoth that is Jordan Davis would have been an ideal prospect to quickly improve the Chargers' 30th-ranked run defense. But with him already off the board, the Chargers opt for a twitchy pass-rusher to line up opposite perennial Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. Ojabo is still raw, but he made monumental strides playing with potential No. 1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson at Michigan. He'll make some flashy plays as a rookie while developing the necessary traits to win consistently against NFL tackles."

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 10, 2022