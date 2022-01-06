Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume I

COACH STALEY JOINS THE RICH EISEN SHOW
- Head coach Brandon Staley joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' to talk about the Chargers upcoming primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Read More
MIC'D UP: DERWIN JAMES VS BRONCOS | PRESENTED BY HYUNDAI
- Chargers Safety Derwin James wired for sound during the Los Angeles Chargers Week 17 divisional matchup vs Denver Broncos.
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS COMPETE AT 2021 STEM ON THE SIDELINES™ | PRESENTED BY DUCOMMUN INC.
- After a virtual competition last season, local Southern California high schools competed in the 2021 STEM on the Sidelines™ competition.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!