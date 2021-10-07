Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXIX

COACH STALEY POSTGAME VICTORY SPEECH
- Get an inside look of Coach Brandon Staley's postgame locker room speech following the Bolts Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
THE FINAL DRIVE: RECAPPING CHARGERS' WIN OVER RAIDERS | PRESENTED BY MICROSOFT WINDOWS 11
- Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood are joined by Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez to break down the Bolts' 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on MNF to improve to 3-1 and 2-0 in the AFC West.
CHARGERS & MELISSA'S PRODUCE TEAM UP FOR HUNGER ACTION MONTH
- Although its messaging is more frequent during the holiday season, childhood hunger is an issue that affects communities all year round. To help spread awareness of this critical issue, members of the Chargers partnered with Melissa's Produce for two hunger-focused events in September which is Hunger Action Month. Read More
Last week, in recognition of September as Hunger Action Month – Chargers Rookies, Chris Harris Jr., and team ownership all took time out of their schedules to partner with Melissa's Produce and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank by packing boxes of food for Compton's Anderson Elementary and the Salvation Army Siemon Youth & Community Center.
