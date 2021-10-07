How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Browns in Week 5?

Here's what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 5 game vs. Cleveland.
DC Renaldo Hill on Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.
"I heard him say that he's trying to get his legs up under him, but he looks fine to me. He's out there rolling. You see him stop and start, he's one of the best in the business to do that. The ball could be on a line and I've never seen somebody completely turn their hips around and stop on a dime. He has those traits.
"I would hate for him to say that he's not there because I don't know if I want to see him turn it up a notch. He looks good out there to me. I'm sure that the other coaches would probably say the same. He's been looking really good, flashing in and out of breaks, just like the old Odell."
OC Joe Lombardi on Browns CB Denzel Ward and the secondary
"Ward's a really good player. He had a terrific game last week against the Vikings. They put him into the boundary, which is a corner that often gets a little more action, so you can tell what they think about him. He's a really good cover corner; we'll have our work cut out there."
Hill on the Browns' rushing attack
"Physical runners. They get stronger as the game goes on. They're going to run hard. They keep building up. As you get into that fourth quarter, they're running through some guys ... We have our hands full this week."
Lombardi on Browns DE Myles Garrett
"I don't know if there's a better defensive end/pass rusher in the NFL. He's impressive. It's going to be a challenge and he's going to win some battles. That's just something you have to know going into it and be smart about the plays you're calling. Knowing that he's a guy who can ruin your day by himself very quickly.
"[Browns DE Jadeveon] Clowney, too, and [Browns DE] Takkarist [McKinley] is playing really well. I have some experience playing against him in Atlanta. He's really popping off the film as you watch the Browns. It seems like every week we're in a situation where teams have good rushers, but these guys are really top-class."
Hill on Browns QB Baker Mayfield
"They're going to do a good job of controlling the game with their run game. They get out on the perimeter with him running the boots, in the play-action game. You know the focal point of their offense. I think that he does a really good job of running the show over there."
