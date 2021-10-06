Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) host the Cleveland Browns (3-1) at SoFi Stadium, in Week 5.
MATCHUP
- The Chargers hold a 17-9-1 advantage in the regular-season series against the Browns, winning 12 of the last 16 matchups with Cleveland.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT
LOCATION
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline: Melanie Collins
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).
