Chargers and Melissa's Produce Team Up for Hunger Action Month

Oct 05, 2021 at 01:10 PM
Although its messaging is more frequent during the holiday season, childhood hunger is an issue that affects communities all year round.

To help spread awareness of this critical issue, members of the Chargers partnered with Melissa's Produce for two hunger-focused events in September which is Hunger Action Month.

First, Bolts rookies including left tackle Rashawn Slater, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., and others joined team presidents John and A.G. Spanos at Hoag Performance Center to pack boxes of food for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's "backpack program," which ensures children who rely on school lunches will receive nutritionally balanced, kid-friendly meals so they don't go hungry over the weekend.

Boxes were packed with items such as brown rice, canned chicken, oatmeal, and fresh bananas and apples courtesy of Melissa's before being delivered by the food bank to students at Anderson Elementary in Compton.

Additionally, Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr.'s foundation also teamed up with Melissa's Produce to host its inaugural 'Chris Cares Food Pick-Up' at the Salvation Army Siemon Youth & Community Center in Los Angeles. The whole family-focused event handed out fresh boxes of produce from Melissa's for families in need.

To learn more about Hunger Action Month and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, visit www.lafoodbank.org.

Bolts Players, Ownership Volunteer for Hunger Action Month

Last week, in recognition of September as Hunger Action Month – Chargers Rookies, Chris Harris Jr., and team ownership all took time out of their schedules to partner with Melissa's Produce and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank by packing boxes of food for Compton's Anderson Elementary and the Salvation Army Siemon Youth & Community Center.

