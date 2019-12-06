Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Best of Week 14 on the Chargers Podcast Network

Dec 06, 2019 at 09:34 AM

If you haven't subscribed to the Chargers Podcast Network yet, it's one of the best ways to keep up with the daily happenings of the Los Angeles Chargers. Subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, or find us on Spotify and Soundcloud. To check out more episodes, click here.

Playmakers

This week on Playmakers, Brandi Square, wife to Chargers NT Damion Square, joins the podcast. She discussed her family's Hip 2B Square Foundation, their second-annual Jingle Bowl Rock event and how everyone can make a difference this holiday season.

Brandi said that she and her husband started their foundation because they were both raised by single mothers.

"As we got older, we saw the struggles and sacrifices that they had to make to make sure that we were able to fulfill our dreams," Square said.

The foundation seeks to alleviate stress from single-parent households and is "near and dear to (Brandi's) heart," as she enjoys helping those who grew up in similar circumstances to her.

As a self-described dreamer, Brandi said that she seeks to "help kids and others dream big and make their dreams a reality." This is where her philanthropy work comes in.

"Being a part of the Chargers organization has given me a platform to be a better person," Brandi said. "I feel like I'm just little ol' me without my husband's name along (or) the Chargers to help boost my crazy ideas and take them to the next level."

She went on to say that "the Chargers have supported any and everything that I've thought of thus far (and) have shown me and my husband that giving is the most important thing we can do."

On December 13, the Squares are hosting their second-annual Jingle Bowl Rock at Bowlmor in Anaheim. Proceeds will go to the Orange County Social Services Agency, through which the Square Family has adopted 18 families.

To buy tickets for the event, go to BallersPhilanthropy.com or the Hip 2B Square Foundation's Instagram page (@h2b2foundation), or pick up your tickets at the door.

"We had to go bigger this year," Brandi said of the upcoming event.

She said to expect more silent auction items than last year, more energy, music, and players making guest appearances.

"We'll have some special people stopping by throughout the night," Brandi added. "It's really a good family time. There's no other time during the year where you can actually see your role models in their everyday settings."

While Brandi has the Chargers organization and her NFL player husband helping her accomplish her philanthropic efforts, she believes that anyone can make a difference.

"Giving back isn't always monetarily," Brandi said. "Giving back is your time...Donating your time at the library or (paying) for someone's coffee behind you (in line). Just give someone a hug, give someone a smile, compliment them. It's simple things that really do make a huge difference in people's lives."

As a parent, Brandi sees the importance of teaching her children the importance of giving. By having her kids donate their old toys and clothing, she shows them that "you don't need as much as you really think you do."

Chargers Weekly

This week, Chris Hayre was joined by Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah to discuss the team's bright future and nucleus of young talent.

"The future's bright," Jeremiah said. There's a lot of young talent on this football team and, (there will be) more opportunities for them to play and grow as we finish up (the season)."

Jeremiah referenced Drue Tranquill, Nasir Adderley, and Jerry Tillery as players who have shown bright spots this season and are expected to play bigger roles for the team come 2020.

Also, Jeremiah looked ahead to the Bolts' next game against Jacksonville, referencing how quarterback Gardner Minshew ignites the Jaguars' offense with energy.

"He's somebody who brings energy, I'm big on that. I think you see that with a guy like Derwin James (and) what a guy like that does for the Chargers defense. You get that with Minshew on the offensive side of the ball. He's one of those guys that almost makes coffee nervous, you know, he's so energetic."

Later, Hayre was joined by John Reid, Jaguars beat reporter for the Florida Times-Union, to gather this week's opposing view and identify what key factor will decide the outcome of Sunday's contest.

"The Jaguars, are they going to show up defensively?" Reid asked. "I think that's the bottom line. It hasn't happened in weeks. I know the Chargers have had problems, but when you look at (their) offense, I think (they) have too many weapons. (The Jaguars) have struggled defensively, and I don't think there's enough to stop all of that firepower.

Lastly, on the beat writers roundtable, Hayre sits down with Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Jason Hirschhorn of Sports Illustrated, and Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. When discussing the team's future, Miller was complimentary of linebacker Drue Tranquill and what he's seen so far from the rookie out of Notre Dame.

"You can't second-guess that pick at all," Miller said. "I think (the Chargers) are delighted with what they've seen from him. I think we all expected him to be a good special teams player, which he is, but he can go in there on defense and he's flying around making plays."

