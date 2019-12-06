Best of Week 14 on the Chargers Podcast Network

This week on Playmakers, Brandi Square, wife to Chargers NT Damion Square, joins the podcast. She discussed her family's Hip 2B Square Foundation, their second-annual Jingle Bowl Rock event and how everyone can make a difference this holiday season.

Brandi said that she and her husband started their foundation because they were both raised by single mothers.

"As we got older, we saw the struggles and sacrifices that they had to make to make sure that we were able to fulfill our dreams," Square said.

The foundation seeks to alleviate stress from single-parent households and is "near and dear to (Brandi's) heart," as she enjoys helping those who grew up in similar circumstances to her.

As a self-described dreamer, Brandi said that she seeks to "help kids and others dream big and make their dreams a reality." This is where her philanthropy work comes in.

"Being a part of the Chargers organization has given me a platform to be a better person," Brandi said. "I feel like I'm just little ol' me without my husband's name along (or) the Chargers to help boost my crazy ideas and take them to the next level."

She went on to say that "the Chargers have supported any and everything that I've thought of thus far (and) have shown me and my husband that giving is the most important thing we can do."