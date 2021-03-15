Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Joey Bosa Has 'Strong Case' for NFL's Best Defensive End 

Mar 15, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
BosaCW_031521

Trench Warfare's Brandon Thorn joined last Thursday's episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss offensive line prospects ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Among the topics with Thorn, who specializes in both offensive and defensive line: his top five offensive linemen in the draft, options outside of the first round, and his thoughts on defensive end Joey Bosa.

Watch the full interview below. Here are some highlights.

Overall Depth of the Offensive Line Class (1:58)

"I've watched and written up about 30 guys so far. I think it's a really good class. I think it's deep, not too top heavy at really any spot, a little bit deeper at tackle than interior. But there's a bunch of these tackles that could play inside, so depending on how you view them the interior might be a little bit deeper. I have some of those guys sticking at tackle, some of those guys at guard. So, you could kind of go either way on some of them.

"But, yeah, overall I think it's a really good class and for the last few years I've thought that interior defensive line especially and then just defensive line overall has been the most talented position in football. And this year it seems like that side of the ball, the class isn't as deep or as good as the offensive line, which I think is much needed for the NFL to kind of even the balance there a little bit."

Related Links

Bosa's Argument for Top DE in the League (15:20)

"Joey Bosa, to me, has a very strong case for being the best edge rusher, edge player in the NFL. I think he's the most technically sound guy that we have in the league right now in terms of using his hands. He's just so refined at that. He's able to string stuff together so well and he just has a variety of counters and ways to win. So, in terms of like pass-rush arsenal, I think his is the deepest in the league. So, he's just – he's incredible, man. He's one of my favorite guys to watch for that reason and he has power as well. He can win going outside, down the middle or inside on a guy. So, any time you can win three ways you're going to be a dominant rusher and plus, he's good against the run like you said."

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Top Shots 2020: Best of Joey Bosa

Take a look back at the best photos of Joey Bosa's Pro Bowl 2020 season.

TopShots20_Bosa_001
1 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_002
2 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_003
3 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_004
4 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_005
5 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_006
6 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_007
7 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_008
8 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_009
9 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_010
10 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_011
11 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_012
12 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_013
13 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_014
14 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_015
15 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_016
16 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_017
17 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_018
18 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_019
19 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_020
20 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_021
21 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_022
22 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_023
23 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_024
24 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_025
25 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_026
26 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_027
27 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_028
28 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_029
29 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_030
30 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_031
31 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_032
32 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_033
33 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_034
34 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_035
35 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_036
36 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_037
37 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_038
38 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_039
39 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_040
40 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_041
41 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_042
42 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_043
43 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_044
44 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_045
45 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_046
46 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_047
47 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_048
48 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_049
49 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_050
50 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_051
51 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_052
52 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_053
53 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_054
54 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_055
55 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_056
56 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_057
57 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_058
58 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_059
59 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_060
60 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_061
61 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_062
62 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_063
63 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_064
64 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_065
65 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_066
66 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_067
67 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_068
68 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_069
69 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_070
70 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_071
71 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_072
72 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_073
73 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_074
74 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Bosa_075
75 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Options for the Chargers at No. 13 Overall: 'Someone's Getting Pushed Down'

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson discusses who may be available in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Chargers are on the clock in the first round.
news

With No NFL Combine, College Pro Days Take Center Stage

While Justin Herbert shined during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, 2021 prospects have only their college pro days to make a final impression.
news

Hank Bauer Shares Memories of Chargers Players, Coaches Lost in 2021

Bauer, who was teammates with Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson, has been a member of the Chargers family as a player, coach and broadcaster.
news

Where Would Justin Herbert Go in a 2020 Re-Draft?

USA Today Draft Wire's Luke Easterling joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

How Joe Lombardi's Saints Influence Will Benefit Justin Herbert, Chargers

Los Angeles' new offensive coordinator spent 12 seasons with Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
news

How New Head Coach Brandon Staley Will Benefit Justin Herbert

The Athletic's Robert Mays shares his insight on Brandon Staley and his fit with the Chargers.
news

Michelle Beisner-Buck Talks Her Career on the Sidelines and Beyond

The NFL features reporter spoke with Hayley Elwood about her unique career path, how her dance background influences her work today, and advice she has for those looking to pursue a career in sports broadcasting.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Learn More
Advertising