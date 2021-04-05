Austin Ekeler Pays it Forward With Newly Launched Foundation

Over the last four seasons, Austin Ekeler has gone from undrafted free agent fighting for a roster spot to one of the most explosive offensive players in the NFL.
And with success comes opportunity to help others.
The Chargers running back recently launched the Austin Ekeler Foundation, whose mission is "to help create opportunities for people to fulfill their passions and ultimately their lives."
"The reason I call it the Austin Ekeler Foundation is because I envision myself helping who I used to be as a kid," Ekeler said. "And that's someone who came from a small town – not that many resources. I had a lot of support which was great, but it was just a time in my life where I was like, 'I really don't know what's happening. I really don't have any real guidance as far as what I'm trying to do later on in life.'"
Through family, Ekeler was made aware of a need for a new gym at Santa Barbara High School. After doing more research, Ekeler decided his foundation's first project would be a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Watch the full CBSLA feature below.
