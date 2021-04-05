Austin Ekeler Pays it Forward With Newly Launched Foundation

Over the last four seasons, Austin Ekeler has gone from undrafted free agent fighting for a roster spot to one of the most explosive offensive players in the NFL.

"The reason I call it the Austin Ekeler Foundation is because I envision myself helping who I used to be as a kid," Ekeler said. "And that's someone who came from a small town – not that many resources. I had a lot of support which was great, but it was just a time in my life where I was like, 'I really don't know what's happening. I really don't have any real guidance as far as what I'm trying to do later on in life.'"