Chargers Emphasize Importance of Youth Literacy with First Downs for First Books Event

A bonus to this program is having Chargers players host monthly reading sessions with the students. While those reading sessions were virtual in 2020, they've returned in-person in 2021, and Spanos along with Amy Staley joined cornerback Michael Davis and running back Justin Jackson at the event.

"I was pretty nervous!" Davis said. "This was my first time reading to young kids but it turned out pretty well. The kids were pretty excited. I think they enjoyed it and learned some stuff from it."

"It was really cool engaging with the kids thinking back to my seven and eight year old days," mentioned Jackson. "It was really fun and really cool to be around their energy and authenticity. Obviously they're reading the book, but they're interacting with us and it can really make their day. They get to go home and tell their friends they saw Chargers players and read with us. It's a really positive experience for them. I'm really glad we were able to do it and as much [fun] as it is for them, they give that much back to us as well."

For Staley, a former elementary school teacher who earned her masters in reading at John Carroll University, being part of this event was truly special.

"It's super important to encourage literacy and promote literacy in the community," Staley said. "It starts so early and it needs to be encouraged continuously throughout their education, so it's fun to see where these second graders are. The best part is always being with the kids. They were excited and curious. It's always fun to see kids be excited about reading and being part of it is just an honor."