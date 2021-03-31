Chargers Wrap Up Women's History Month with Girl Scouts Event

Aside from the advice and inspiration shared by the panelists, the team also discussed its plans to launch an exclusive Girl Scouts flag football league in the near future, providing another opportunity for young women to learn more about the game's fundamentals and strategy.

This event wrapped up a month-long commitment by the Chargers to honor and celebrate women who are making an impact in sports and across various industries in the local community.

Other activations included a virtual roundtable for the Chargers Business Alliance that featured women discussing their roles within the organization, hearing from some of those women discuss what leadership means to them, and three special Women's History Month episodes of Playmakers, the team's podcast which highlights women in and around the NFL.