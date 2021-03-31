Chargers Wrap Up Women's History Month with Girl Scouts Event

As a culmination to Women's History Month, the Chargers teamed up with Girl Scouts of Orange County to host an exclusive virtual event allowing prominent female front office staff to share their backgrounds, path, and advice with local Girl Scouts. Along with Orange County, invitations were also extended to girl scouts from Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Inland Empire.
This "Women in Sports Careers" event, hosted by Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood, featured Chargers Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist Allison Miner, Director of Latino/a Diversity & Cultural Affairs Liliana Perez, Vice President of Accounting & Financial Operations Denise Kaufman, and Team Dietician Paige Crawford as panelists. Assistant varsity football coach at Hawthorne High School, Monique Boone, also joined the panel to discuss her love of coaching football and being a mom to a Girl Scout as well.
Each panelist was selected to showcase the wide array of careers that are available within sports teams whether they be on the field or off of it. Many more women are filling these roles now than ever before.
Aside from the advice and inspiration shared by the panelists, the team also discussed its plans to launch an exclusive Girl Scouts flag football league in the near future, providing another opportunity for young women to learn more about the game's fundamentals and strategy.
This event wrapped up a month-long commitment by the Chargers to honor and celebrate women who are making an impact in sports and across various industries in the local community.
Other activations included a virtual roundtable for the Chargers Business Alliance that featured women discussing their roles within the organization, hearing from some of those women discuss what leadership means to them, and three special Women's History Month episodes of Playmakers, the team's podcast which highlights women in and around the NFL.
Visit our women’s history month page for more content and a list of local women-owned businesses and organizations, as well as nonprofits that support women.