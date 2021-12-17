Congratulations to Chargers and WGU 2021 Salute to Service Scholarship Recipients

Western Governors University (WGU) and the Los Angeles Chargers are honored to award two active-duty military students with one year full-tuition scholarships in honor of Military Appreciation Month.
The Salute to Service Scholarship recipients, Ariel Morrison of the United States Army and AJ Bautista of the Army National Guard, were presented scholarships and prizes by Rick Benbow, WGU's Regional Vice President, during the Los Angeles Chargers home game at Sofi Stadium on November 14, 2021. In addition to the scholarships, recipients won a Chargers home game experience.
We are honored to serve our military students and support their continued success during their educational journeys.
