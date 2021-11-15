Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Congratulations to Chargers and WGU 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarship Recipients

Nov 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM
111621_WGU_CMS

Offered in partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers and Western Governors University (WGU), two Los Angeles County WGU students were awarded one-year full-tuition scholarships in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. 

The winners, Veronica Gomez, Project Manager at Kaiser Permanente, and Jacklyn Hernandez, Patient Service Representative at Cedars-Sinai, are both attending WGU and pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees. 

"With this scholarship and the help of WGU, I know I can accomplish my goals. I can do this, and nothing can stop me," Hernandez said, adding that she is thankful for this opportunity while she is working full time.  

Rick Benbow, WGU's Regional Vice President, presented both Veronica and Jacklyn with their scholarships and prizes at the Chargers Practice Facility in Costa Mesa, California. In addition to the scholarships, recipients were awarded two tickets to a Chargers game.

We applaud you both for your hard work and accomplishments and look forward to seeing what you do in the future.

