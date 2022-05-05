Los Angeles Chargers Invitational Presented by CHLA Returns to Rolling Hills Country Club June 6

The Los Angeles Chargers Invitational presented by CHLA, the team's annual golf tournament benefiting the Chargers Impact Fund, will take place June 6 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.

"After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we're excited to once again host the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational at Rolling Hills Country Club," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "It doesn't get much better than hitting the links with our players, legends, coaches and football leadership while simultaneously helping provide valuable resources to our community thanks to the many programs supported by the Chargers Impact Fund. Aside from gameday and Draftfest, I'm not sure there's a more fun event on our calendar. What's remarkable is that prior to being forced to hit the pause button, the Chargers Invitational raised more than $700,000 for critical community programming throughout Southern California in its first two years. With the continued support of fans, corporate partners and the greater Los Angeles business community this year, we're incredibly excited for the opportunity to move past the million-dollar milestone in community support derived from this event alone since its inception."

Past participants in the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational have included current Chargers Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill, Legends LaDainian Tomlinson, Charlie Joiner and Donnie Edwards, Owner and Chairman Dean Spanos, General Manager Tom Telesco as well as select Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes. Confirmed participants for the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers Invitational will be announced in the coming weeks.

The day kicks off at Rolling Hills Country Club with golf check-in, gift bag pick-up and breakfast. The golf tournament itself will tee off in the morning, followed by the official After Party where guests will mix and mingle with their favorite Chargers (players not playing in the tournament itself will attend the After Party) and have a chance to win exclusive Chargers memorabilia and experiences. Each hole will contain various sponsor activations and giveaways that include food, beverage, golf apparel and Chargers' merchandise.

Perched upon the Palos Verdes Peninsula with expansive Los Angeles cityscape-to-South Bay views, Rolling Hills Country Club is a championship golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect David McLay Kidd of Bandon Dunes fame. The club finished a remodel of the course in 2018 and hosted the 2018 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships, which the University of Southern California won at 31-under. It currently serves as the home facility for USC Men's and Women's golf and also features a luxurious 70,000 sq. ft. clubhouse designed by one of the most celebrated clubhouse architects in the West, Robert Altevers.

"Rolling Hills Country Club is blessed with the magic ingredient shared by almost all truly great golf courses – sand!" said McLay Kidd. The sand underlying much of the existing golf course, and the entire quarry, opens up a myriad of golfing opportunities that can only be dreamed of on lesser sites.

"Grass grows best in sand, it shapes easily, and greens, tees and bunkers depend on it. Best of all, golfers love it as the ball bounces and rolls, the surfaces are dry, the lies are tight, and its eminently playable; it's just so much more fun. We were fortunate enough to build a number of courses on sand, such as Bandon Dunes, and we are very excited to have the opportunity to create something exceptional here at RHCC."

The Chargers have partnered with Steve Webster of CMPR to produce the organization's third invitational tournament benefiting the Chargers Impact Fund.

Founded by the Spanos family in 1995 to supplement the efforts of the team's philanthropic endeavors, the Chargers Impact Fund has led the way in assisting youth sports and helping critical causes important to the region. Since its inception, the Fund has provided more than $12 million in direct community assistance.

For information on the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, visit www.Chargers.com/golf.

About the Chargers Impact Fund

The Chargers Impact Fund is committed to helping families thrive in and around Southern California. The Fund focuses on four pillars in the community – youth empowerment, supporting families, animal welfare and emergency response – to help families thrive in their community. Over the years, the Fund has awarded more than $12 million in direct community assistance, including more than $6 million to public schools for badly needed physical fitness, nutrition and athletic programs and equipment. Today, in partnership with Chargers fans, volunteers and donors, the Chargers Impact Fund continues to honor Alex and Faye Spanos' legacy by helping to build strong support structures for youth, families, and their communities across Southern California. For more information on the Chargers Impact Fund, please visit www.chargers.com/community/impact-fund/.

About Rolling Hills Country Club

Established in 1965, Rolling Hills Country Club is a private, family-friendly country club perched upon the rolling hills of Palos Verdes Peninsula with expansive skyline views of the Los Angeles Basin and San Gabriel Mountains. The construction of the new clubhouse and golf course in 2018 brought a new vision of excellence. A brand-new championship golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect, David McLay Kidd. The luxurious 70,000 sq. ft. clubhouse designed by one of the most celebrated clubhouse architects in the West, Robert Altevers. Club amenities include, championship golf course, 400 yard double-sided driving range complete with nine regulation greens that can double as a Par 3 executive course, golf academy including state-of-the-art technology including Trackman, Boditrak, and SAM Putt Lab, tennis courts, athletic facility, aquatic center, kids club, elegant spa, fine and casual dining, magnificent banquet event spaces, secluded conference rooms, stately locker rooms, and premier service distinguishing Rolling Hills Country Club as the preeminent leader in the private club experience. www.rollinghillscc.com

About CMPR