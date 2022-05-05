Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Los Angeles Chargers Invitational Presented by CHLA Returns to Rolling Hills Country Club June 6

May 05, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
050522_Golf_CMS

The Los Angeles Chargers Invitational presented by CHLA, the team's annual golf tournament benefiting the Chargers Impact Fund, will take place June 6 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.

"After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we're excited to once again host the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational at Rolling Hills Country Club," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "It doesn't get much better than hitting the links with our players, legends, coaches and football leadership while simultaneously helping provide valuable resources to our community thanks to the many programs supported by the Chargers Impact Fund. Aside from gameday and Draftfest, I'm not sure there's a more fun event on our calendar. What's remarkable is that prior to being forced to hit the pause button, the Chargers Invitational raised more than $700,000 for critical community programming throughout Southern California in its first two years. With the continued support of fans, corporate partners and the greater Los Angeles business community this year, we're incredibly excited for the opportunity to move past the million-dollar milestone in community support derived from this event alone since its inception."

Past participants in the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational have included current Chargers Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill, Legends LaDainian Tomlinson, Charlie Joiner and Donnie Edwards, Owner and Chairman Dean Spanos, General Manager Tom Telesco as well as select Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes. Confirmed participants for the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers Invitational will be announced in the coming weeks.

The day kicks off at Rolling Hills Country Club with golf check-in, gift bag pick-up and breakfast. The golf tournament itself will tee off in the morning, followed by the official After Party where guests will mix and mingle with their favorite Chargers (players not playing in the tournament itself will attend the After Party) and have a chance to win exclusive Chargers memorabilia and experiences. Each hole will contain various sponsor activations and giveaways that include food, beverage, golf apparel and Chargers' merchandise.

Perched upon the Palos Verdes Peninsula with expansive Los Angeles cityscape-to-South Bay views, Rolling Hills Country Club is a championship golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect David McLay Kidd of Bandon Dunes fame. The club finished a remodel of the course in 2018 and hosted the 2018 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships, which the University of Southern California won at 31-under. It currently serves as the home facility for USC Men's and Women's golf and also features a luxurious 70,000 sq. ft. clubhouse designed by one of the most celebrated clubhouse architects in the West, Robert Altevers.

"Rolling Hills Country Club is blessed with the magic ingredient shared by almost all truly great golf courses – sand!" said McLay Kidd. The sand underlying much of the existing golf course, and the entire quarry, opens up a myriad of golfing opportunities that can only be dreamed of on lesser sites.

"Grass grows best in sand, it shapes easily, and greens, tees and bunkers depend on it. Best of all, golfers love it as the ball bounces and rolls, the surfaces are dry, the lies are tight, and its eminently playable; it's just so much more fun. We were fortunate enough to build a number of courses on sand, such as Bandon Dunes, and we are very excited to have the opportunity to create something exceptional here at RHCC."

The Chargers have partnered with Steve Webster of CMPR to produce the organization's third invitational tournament benefiting the Chargers Impact Fund.

Founded by the Spanos family in 1995 to supplement the efforts of the team's philanthropic endeavors, the Chargers Impact Fund has led the way in assisting youth sports and helping critical causes important to the region. Since its inception, the Fund has provided more than $12 million in direct community assistance.

For information on the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, visit www.Chargers.com/golf.

About the Chargers Impact Fund

The Chargers Impact Fund is committed to helping families thrive in and around Southern California. The Fund focuses on four pillars in the community – youth empowerment, supporting families, animal welfare and emergency response – to help families thrive in their community. Over the years, the Fund has awarded more than $12 million in direct community assistance, including more than $6 million to public schools for badly needed physical fitness, nutrition and athletic programs and equipment. Today, in partnership with Chargers fans, volunteers and donors, the Chargers Impact Fund continues to honor Alex and Faye Spanos' legacy by helping to build strong support structures for youth, families, and their communities across Southern California. For more information on the Chargers Impact Fund, please visit www.chargers.com/community/impact-fund/.

About Rolling Hills Country Club

Established in 1965, Rolling Hills Country Club is a private, family-friendly country club perched upon the rolling hills of Palos Verdes Peninsula with expansive skyline views of the Los Angeles Basin and San Gabriel Mountains. The construction of the new clubhouse and golf course in 2018 brought a new vision of excellence. A brand-new championship golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect, David McLay Kidd. The luxurious 70,000 sq. ft. clubhouse designed by one of the most celebrated clubhouse architects in the West, Robert Altevers. Club amenities include, championship golf course, 400 yard double-sided driving range complete with nine regulation greens that can double as a Par 3 executive course, golf academy including state-of-the-art technology including Trackman, Boditrak, and SAM Putt Lab, tennis courts, athletic facility, aquatic center, kids club, elegant spa, fine and casual dining, magnificent banquet event spaces, secluded conference rooms, stately locker rooms, and premier service distinguishing Rolling Hills Country Club as the preeminent leader in the private club experience. www.rollinghillscc.com

About CMPR

CMPR is a sports and entertainment, publicity, events, marketing and PR agency based in Los Angeles, with offices in Salt Lake City, Birmingham, Atlanta, New York City and Charlotte. CMPR offers an out sourced solution for publicity, marketing, promotions, special events, award campaigns, media relations, red carpet management and media training to many of the top names in the sports and entertainment industry, including television series such as NBC's Emmy winning "THE VOICE"; NBC's newest reality hit show from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - "The Titan Games" and other TV networks including ESPN, NBC, NBC Sports, and Universal Sports Network; Production companies including Talpa Media USA, Articulus Entertainment, and Mark Burnett Productions; Celebrities including: Eddie Cibrian, Jamie Foxx, will.i.am., Marcus Lemonis and Athletes including: Pete Sampras, Clayton Kershaw, Tony LaRussa, Coach Bruce Arians, and Max Scherzer. CMPR has also produced over 20 celebrity charity golf events since 2013 for athletes and coaches including Coach Bruce Arians, Calais Campbell, Eric Dickerson, James Brown, and Tony LaRussa. www.cmprevents.com

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Tabbed for First Thursday Night Football Game Exclusively on Prime Video

The Los Angeles Chargers will face Division-rival Kansas City in a Week 2 prime-time matchup, marking the first-ever exclusively streamed game in NFL history for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Finalize Lineup for DraftFest

Performances by multi-talented artist Esther Anaya and Snoop Dogg as well as appearances by Chargers Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Derwin James and JC Jackson highlight the event.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Kick Off 2022 NFL Draft with Open House and DraftFest at SoFi Stadium

Highlights of DraftFest include appearances by current Chargers, Legends and broadcast personalities, pre-draft interviews with General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Brandon Staley, live music, open stadium concessions and a live broadcast of the 2022 NFL Draft on SoFi Stadium's giant Infinity Screen by Samsung.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Earn Prestigious Webby Nomination from International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences

Chargers' Behind-the-Scenes Series 'All In' also recognized by the Academy as a Webby Honoree in the 'Video – Best Editing' Category.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.

Latest News
Advertising