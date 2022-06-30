Bolts Host 'Take Charge' Summit Presented by American Airlines 

"I think it feels good knowing that we can start younger," Hightower reflected. "A lot of work goes on with the NFL now and the movement we have. We have our prep, life, and next connection to player engagement, so this is part of the 'prep.' This is reaching out to the younger generation of future football players. The 'life' is obviously, dealing with current football players, and the 'next' is dealing with the Legends. This is where it starts. One of these guys could be one of the players in a locker room in the league at some point."