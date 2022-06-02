Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund & Pro Bowl Safety Derwin James Partner in New PSA to Raise Awareness for Local Efforts to Address Baby Formula Shortage

Baby2Baby is responding to the devastating shortage by working directly with wholesale partners to have much-needed formula made for a fraction of the retail cost to get formula into the hands of families who need it most. With dangerously empty shelves in stores across the country, the Chargers Impact Fund's $100,000 donation will help provide 150,000 bottles of formula to families during this crisis.

"Even with nationwide efforts to end this shortage, it will be a long road ahead for families living in poverty who need help feeding their babies today," shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. "We are so grateful for the Chargers Impact Fund's generous donation that will help us get lifesaving formula to families who need it most in our hometown of Los Angeles and across the country."

In the last 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 240 million critical items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, and underserved schools as well as to children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. More recently, since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million items to families in need, serving more than one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic.

For more information on how to lend support and get involved, visit www.Baby2Baby.org.

