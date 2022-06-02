Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund & Pro Bowl Safety Derwin James Partner in New PSA to Raise Awareness for Local Efforts to Address Baby Formula Shortage

Jun 02, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund teamed up with Pro Bowl Safety Derwin James and his family to release a new PSA today raising awareness for local efforts to address the current baby formula shortage that has hit the greater Los Angeles area as well as the entire nation.

The PSA highlights the work of Baby2Baby – a nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with basic necessities that every child needs. It also helps drive awareness for local efforts that create real-time domestic solutions to the current baby formula shortage gripping the country.

"The mission of the Chargers Impact Fund is to help families thrive, and we couldn't do it without community partners like Baby2Bbay whose organizational competency and wholesale relationships are helping us address this crisis," said Alexis Ruhl, Owner and Special Advisor to the Impact Fund. "Through our donation and Derwin's PSA, we can raise awareness and provide critical resources to support Baby2Baby's life-saving efforts to help families feed their babies."

Baby2Baby is responding to the devastating shortage by working directly with wholesale partners to have much-needed formula made for a fraction of the retail cost to get formula into the hands of families who need it most. With dangerously empty shelves in stores across the country, the Chargers Impact Fund's $100,000 donation will help provide 150,000 bottles of formula to families during this crisis.

"Even with nationwide efforts to end this shortage, it will be a long road ahead for families living in poverty who need help feeding their babies today," shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. "We are so grateful for the Chargers Impact Fund's generous donation that will help us get lifesaving formula to families who need it most in our hometown of Los Angeles and across the country."

In the last 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 240 million critical items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, and underserved schools as well as to children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. More recently, since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million items to families in need, serving more than one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic.

For more information on how to lend support and get involved, visit www.Baby2Baby.org.

About the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund

The Chargers Impact Fund is committed to helping families thrive in and around Southern California. The Fund focuses on four pillars in the community – youth empowerment, supporting families, animal welfare and emergency response – to help families thrive in their community. Over the years, the Fund has awarded more than $12 million in direct community assistance, including more than $6 million to public schools for badly needed physical fitness, nutrition and athletic programs and equipment. Today, in partnership with Chargers fans, volunteers and donors, the Chargers Impact Fund continues to honor Alex and Faye Spanos' legacy by helping to build strong support structures for youth, families, and their communities across Southern California. For more information about the Impact Fund, visit https://www.chargers.com/community/impact-fund/.

