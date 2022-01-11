Chargers 'Community Corner' Makes Impact in 2021

Club level seats.
Exclusive Chargers swag.
Shoutouts on Sofi Stadium's world-class infinity screen.
These are just a few of the benefits the Bolts' Community Corner – a program of the Chargers Impact Fund – provided for nearly 50 different local community and youth organizations during Chargers home games at SoFi Stadium in the 2021 regular season.
The tickets, made possible by generous donations from Chargers players themselves, were distributed to organizations throughout Southern California ranging from high school football teams to military outreach nonprofits to first responders and more.
The generosity from players including Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Chase Daniel, Chris Harris Jr., and Corey Linsley, made it possible to sponsor over 900 tickets throughout 2021.
Below is a list of the organizations which received Community Corner tickets for an unforgettable gameday experience.
2021 Community Corner Participants:
- 163rd Air National Guard Attack Wing
- African American Museum of Beginnings
- Agoura High School
- APLA Health
- Assist2care Solutions
- Beyond Athletics Orange County
- Big Dogg Youth Services
- Bolt Academy
- Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles
- California School for the Deaf, Riverside
- CASA of Los Angeles
- CASA of Orange County
- Charter Oak High School
- Children's Foundation of America
- Crenshaw High School
- Downey High School
- Dream Foundation
- Dream It First Foundation
- Garden Pathways
- Hawthorne High School
- Healing Urban Barrios
- Hoag Health Center
- Hooper Avenue Elementary School
- Inglewood High School
- Isaiah and Freddy's Helping Hands
- Leuzinger High School
- LINC Housing
- Long Beach Wilson High School
- Los Angeles Conservation Corps
- Los Angeles Police Department
- Morningside High School
- National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), Los Angeles Chapter
- Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation
- Portola High School
- Rancho Dominguez Preparatory School
- Samuel Dixon Family Health Center
- San Clemente Military Family Outreach
- San Diego Sports Association
- St. Francis High School
- The Academy Project
- The Niles Foundation
- The Roberson Family
- Toberman Neighborhood Center
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)
- Troy High School
- Verbum Dei High School
- Volunteers of America Los Angeles
