Bolts Tee It Up at 4th Annual Chargers Invitational

Jun 06, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

tournament recap

Cloudy weather didn't stop the Bolts from putting on a great event for a great cause.

The Chargers on Monday hosted the fourth annual Los Angeles Chargers Invitational, presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The event, which benefits the Chargers Impact Fund, was once again held at the Rolling Hills Country Club.

Prior to the event, current players, Chargers Pro Football Hall of Famers and more lounged on the patio outside of the course's clubhouse before they teed off, all while having a chance to give back to the community.

"For all the people today, our alumni, our current players, celebrities that take time out of their busy schedules to come support the Impact Fund is really special," Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said. "This is our signature event and to see people take time out of their day means a lot."

Bolts Host 4th Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

Take a look as current and former Chargers players, coaches and celebrities participate in the 4th Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by CHLA, at Rolling Hills Country Club

The Chargers Invitational is one of the team's biggest events of the year and made its return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event brought the past and the present together, as everyone spent the day interacting and having a great time on the links, all for a great cause.

"Events like this today really bring people together and create a sense of caring, kindness and belonging and show what we do at the Chargers and at the Impact Fund is grassroots," Special Advisor to the Chargers Impact Fund Adriana Cox said. "We want everyone to feel like they're family and they're part of our mission to help under-resourced neighborhoods, youth and our fans. Seeing everyone together today hopefully brings that sense of community and family."

The annual golf tournament was emceed by former Chargers Pro Bowler Marcellus Wiley, who hosted the events throughout the day. The event saw golfers tee off in groups of five and included many Chargers legends.

Chargers Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson were among those in attendance and expressed the importance and enjoyment of the day.

"It's a chance to give back to the game and raise money for a good cause and to check out the Chargers players and see how well they play golf," Fouts said. "It's a fun day and I really appreciate the Chargers for leading this way."

7LAC9172

Tomlinson echoed his fellow Hall of Famers' sentiment and added that in addition to it being such a fun event, there is also some friendly competition that goes on.

"It means a great deal. I've been a part of the organization, as you guys know, for quite some time now. This is one of our signature events, especially for the players, one of the favorite events," Tomlinson said. "One of our favorite events because we get a chance to catch up with old teammates and also fellowship and spend time with the younger guys that are currently playing.

"It's just a great time all around, great sponsors out here that really support the Chargers and it's fun to just tee it up with them," Tomlinson added. "At the end of the day, we do want to win, we are here to win so let's not get that twisted."

In addition to Chargers legends, there were also a number of current members of the Chargers who golfed on Monday.

Those that hit the links included Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco, Head Coach Brandon Staley, Eric Kendricks, Joshua Palmer, Kenneth Murray, Jr., Trey Pipkins III, Chris Rumph II, Josh Harris, Cameron Dicker and many more.

Others like Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr. and Zion Johnson were also in attendance to support the Impact Fund but did not play golf.

"It's awesome. The Chargers have done such a great job in this community and this community has given us so much," Herbert said. "For them to be able to give back and help out. It means a lot to have these guys show up and give their support. As many as 40,50 guys that come out here it's great to see them."

James added: "It's very important being out here giving back to the community and coming out meeting familiar legends, current players. It's amazing."

The event has become a staple for the Bolts, as it marks a checkpoint of the offseason but more importantly, helps connect and give back to the city of Los Angeles.

"This is a big event. It impacts the [Chargers] Impact Fund, a lot of special causes that are important to the club and it brings the past and the present together," Staley said on Monday. "Hopefully you're here with the rest of the city of Los Angeles. It's just one of those really cool events, it kind of gets you started for your season ahead."

