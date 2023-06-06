Bolts Tee It Up at 4th Annual Chargers Invitational

The Chargers Invitational is one of the team's biggest events of the year and made its return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event brought the past and the present together, as everyone spent the day interacting and having a great time on the links, all for a great cause.

"Events like this today really bring people together and create a sense of caring, kindness and belonging and show what we do at the Chargers and at the Impact Fund is grassroots," Special Advisor to the Chargers Impact Fund Adriana Cox said. "We want everyone to feel like they're family and they're part of our mission to help under-resourced neighborhoods, youth and our fans. Seeing everyone together today hopefully brings that sense of community and family."

The annual golf tournament was emceed by former Chargers Pro Bowler Marcellus Wiley, who hosted the events throughout the day. The event saw golfers tee off in groups of five and included many Chargers legends.

Chargers Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Fouts and LaDainian Tomlinson were among those in attendance and expressed the importance and enjoyment of the day.