Uchenna Nwosu, Josh Kelley Lead Bolts Community Crew in LA River Clean Up

On Monday, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and running back Josh Kelley teamed up to lead the Bolts Community Crew in collecting trash along the LA River in Long Beach.

Powered by Pacific Premier Bank, the Bolts Community Crew has partnered with Friends of the LA River through April 15 to encourage fans to get outside and clean up their local communities in a safe, socially distant manner. To volunteer with the Bolts Community Crew, click here.

"We pull out about 100 tons of trash a year," Friends of the LA River COO Marissa Bates said. "It's been pretty difficult with the pandemic, but we're really optimistic with the Bolts Community Crew that we can pull out tens of thousands of bags of trash with the help of our local community."