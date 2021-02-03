Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

'More Than Just a Cleat': Alohi Gilman Gives Back to His Hometown

Feb 02, 2021 at 04:07 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Alohi_Cleats

Chargers safety Alohi Gilman was one of the constants in the Los Angeles community during his rookie season.

Early in 2021, he's extended that generosity to his hometown.

Gilman donated 200 pairs of cleats to young athletes in Laie, Hawaii last Wednesday through his family's foundation Ho'omana Lifestyle. The idea was sparked when he saw a basket of cleats at Hoag Performance Center that were tossed aside.

"As a kid where I grew up, I was raised where I only had one pair of cleats and you'd wear it until it has holes in them," Gilman said. "So, I immediately thought of my community and thought it'd be a great way at the end of the year to give them something."

Photos: Alohi Gilman's Childhood

Get to know S Alohi Gilman and browse through photos of him as a kid.

alohi_gilman_photos_66
1 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_13
2 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_42
3 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_14
4 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_2
5 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_7
6 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_6
7 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_78
8 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_17
9 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_3
10 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_11
11 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_16
12 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_15
13 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_21
14 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_23
15 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_22
16 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_25
17 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_26
18 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_27
19 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_39
20 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_36
21 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_37
22 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_31
23 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_45
24 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_44
25 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_43
26 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_49
27 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_55
28 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_47
29 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_60
30 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_56
31 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_59
32 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_57
33 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_54
34 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_58
35 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_67
36 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_53
37 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_70
38 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_74
39 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_62
40 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_69
41 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_68
42 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_76
43 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_77
44 / 45
alohi_gilman_photos_71
45 / 45

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Chargers, who have their own cleat donation program, packed and shipped the cleats to Hawaii for Gilman.

"One of the cool resources that comes with an NFL team is a lot of football players and a lot of cleats," said Chase Hartman, the Chargers' community relations manager. "And sometimes those guys change out cleats every one or two games, so we want to make sure that none of those [go to waste]."

Gilman described Laie as a tight-knit community that goes by the saying, "the village raised the child." He said it's home to several talented athletes who play all sports.

Now in the NFL, Gilman is able to pay it forward to the next generation. He said he saw and talked to kids at last week's giveaway whose cleats had holes or were duck taped.

It wasn't too long ago that Gilman was in those same shoes.

"It's crazy how things come full circle because when I was young, I looked to different guys," Gilman said. "I looked at Manti Te'o, former San Diego Charger at the time. He's from this hometown as well.

"Seeing these types of different people coming in and out of our community, and just seeing how the kids get to come through and get something that's more than just a cleat to them. It meant more to them than just a cleat."

In his short time with the Chargers, Gilman, who attended Notre Dame and the Naval Academy, has used his platform as a professional to impact others. Last November, he spoke to Gold Star Military Families based in Southern California via Zoom. Gilman also filmed a message in support of LA Fleet Week, which takes place each year over Labor Day Weekend.

He hopes his latest act of kindness helps the youth in Laie to dream big.

"Being raised in a small-town community all the way in the middle of the Pacific, this helped open up their vision of what they can do in their lives," Gilman said. "So, I hope it was a small inspiration to some of these kids, being able to motivate them especially in such a tough time right now."

Related Links

Join Us for the Future!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $83 a month. Submit the form below to learn more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Invite Four Local Healthcare Heroes to Attend Super Bowl LV

Two local medical doctors, a certified nurse practitioner and board certified nurse will all be guests of the Chargers in appreciation of their tireless service to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Chargers Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with MLK Elementary

"To reemphasize the things that he did ... I think it's definitely important to continue to share his legacy."
news

Bolts Continue Holiday Bike Giveaway Tradition in Unprecedented Year

The team got creative and with Pechanga Resort Casino, donated 200 bikes, locks, and helmets to children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro L.A.
news

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pepsi Bring the Holiday Spirit to Inglewood Families

It's the season of giving, and the Los Angeles Chargers and Pepsi joined forces to give back to those in need in Sofi Stadium's own backyard. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Grow Social Justice Footprint Through Expanded Partnership with Liberty Hill Foundation

Chargers expanded partnership with Liberty Hill includes initial $100,000 donation to the Foundation in effort to promote equal economic, political and social rights/opportunities in the community.
news

Isaac Rochell Nominated for 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Presented by Nationwide, the award recognizes a player's excellence both on and off the field.
news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank Launch Bolts Community Crew with Partnership Renewal

Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank mark continuation of community-focused partnership by donating 1,200 face masks to Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles and 5,000 hygiene kits to Midnight Mission's skid-row facility. 
news

2020 Salute to Service Nominee: James Collins

Collins has spent over 30 seasons in the NFL after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1980-84.
news

Chargers Host "Spooky Stories" Halloween Event with Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

"It is great that these kids have the players to look up to and show them how to be strong. If they keep working and fighting like this, then you can be a player like these guys when they grow up."
news

Your Vote is Your Voice

The Chargers and Pechanga are teaming up to encourage our community to Bolt the Vote Up.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Learn More

Advertising