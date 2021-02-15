2021 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Analysts Split on O-Line Prospects

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

"Whether it's at tackle or guard, Slater can serve as an immediate upgrade for the offensive line-needy Chargers."

Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

"Darrisaw was one of the biggest risers at the position in 2020, improving his overall grade from 80.3 in 2019 to 95.6 this past season at Virginia Tech."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

"Even at a listed 6-foot-3, Slater has the ability to stick at tackle due to his incredible footwork that led to just five surrendered pressures on 355 pass-blocking snaps in 2019."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (LA trades down to No. 18 overall)

"The Chargers were able to trade down, acquire an extra second, and still get their guy in Vera-Tucker. The Bolts need offensive line help and must make protecting Justin Herbert a priority."

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network – OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

"Cosmi isn't the most high-profile tackle prospect still on the board, but he certainly appears to fit the mold the Chargers have gravitated toward before."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

"The Chargers know they have a potentially special QB in Justin Herbert and have some pretty good skill players to support him. But it's imperative they improve their edge pass protection to their already established young franchise passer."