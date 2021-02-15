Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

2021 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Analysts Split on O-Line Prospects

Feb 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM
The mock draft tracker is back! Let's take a first look at whom analysts have the Chargers selecting at No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

"Vera-Tucker is one of the cleanest players in the draft. He's played at a high level at both guard and tackle. The Chargers must address the offensive line this offseason."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

"Protecting Justin Herbert is the top priority for a team with an offense that appears ready to pop."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

"Most 6-foot-4 tackles are not chosen in the top half of the first round, but Slater could be the outlier thanks to his formidable blocking and nasty attitude."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

"While he plays with low-burn energy at times, Darrisaw's tape can be like watching a young Russell Okung, and that is exactly what the Chargers need."

Matt Miller, The Draft Scout – CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

"Filling the need at offensive tackle through free agency or (best case scenario) through the development of Pipkins opens the door for the Los Angeles Chargers to address other, equally as large needs on the roster in Round 1."

Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

"With four straight wins to end the season, the Chargers likely moved themselves out of the Penei Sewell sweepstakes, but Darrisaw is a great consolation prize."

Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

"It's worth pointing out, though, that the Chargers could go in a lot of directions. They are facing quite a few free-agency questions this March, and how that plays out will directly impact the focus of this pick."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

"Slater opted out for 2020 but he was dominant in '19, and he more than held his own when he faced off against Ohio State and Chase Young."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

"Darrisaw protecting Justin Herbert would lead to serious offensive production for the Chargers."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

"Los Angeles can plug him in on the left side of the offensive line to protect Justin Herbert for many years to come."

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

"Whether it's at tackle or guard, Slater can serve as an immediate upgrade for the offensive line-needy Chargers."

Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

"Darrisaw was one of the biggest risers at the position in 2020, improving his overall grade from 80.3 in 2019 to 95.6 this past season at Virginia Tech."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

"Even at a listed 6-foot-3, Slater has the ability to stick at tackle due to his incredible footwork that led to just five surrendered pressures on 355 pass-blocking snaps in 2019."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (LA trades down to No. 18 overall)

"The Chargers were able to trade down, acquire an extra second, and still get their guy in Vera-Tucker. The Bolts need offensive line help and must make protecting Justin Herbert a priority."

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network – OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

"Cosmi isn't the most high-profile tackle prospect still on the board, but he certainly appears to fit the mold the Chargers have gravitated toward before."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

"The Chargers know they have a potentially special QB in Justin Herbert and have some pretty good skill players to support him. But it's imperative they improve their edge pass protection to their already established young franchise passer."

