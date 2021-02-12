Brandon Staley Talks "Cutting Edge" Philosophy of Coaching Staff

Staley called the hiring process of his coaches "challenging" and "competitive." But also added it was collaborative. Having coaches with diverse backgrounds whether that be in football or life was important to Staley as was the "character and capacity" of the coaches he hired.

"It's been a competitive process, but I think we've done it the right way and I think it's reflected in the diversity of the staff. It was designed that way. You can't take this as far as you can take it with one way of thinking. That's not gonna happen. We want to be at the cutting edge of a lot of things; how you teach, how you lead, how you scheme, how you evaluate. We've wanted that competition of ideas and the only way to get that is if you have a diverse background with your staff and I think we've been able to accomplish that."