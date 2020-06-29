Jerry Tillery 'a Huge Piece' to Chargers' Defense, Interior Pass Rush in 2020

"It's sort of interesting because Brandon Mebane was that sort of anchor, veteran; guys relied on him for advice, both on and off the field. He was that patriarchal figure for the defensive line room. The interesting thing about bringing Linval Joseph in is he has the same kind of experience, but he's much more of a pass-rushing threat. And so, you wonder if maybe he can teach Jerry Tillery a little bit more about how to get after the quarterback than maybe Brandon Mebane did. Whereas Brandon Mebane is such a stout run [stopper], maybe he was able to teach Tillery things about dealing with double teams against the run game. But, I think Jerry is going to be a huge piece of this defense, and very important to whether or not this defense reaches its potential in 2020."