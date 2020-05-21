Austin Ekeler Ready for Role as Leader in Chargers Locker Room

"I don't know honestly if I would have made the team if I didn't have OTAs," he said. "Because for me, I needed OTAs to go out there – and I was trying 100 percent – but I needed to go out there and mess up. Because I went and messed up and was like, "OK, [these are] the things I need in this next month to go work on. And these guys aren't getting that right now."

When Ekeler was a rookie, Ridgley was a Chargers offensive assistant. He saw first-hand the work that Ekeler put in – primarily on special teams – which has translated to an integral role as an offensive weapon who can line up anywhere.

Ridgley called Ekeler a player who 'continually grows day after day' – something he hopes the newest Chargers will take note of.

"First and foremost, I think just him as a person – unbelievable kid," Ridgley said. "And the thing that I've been using him for as a motto for our young guys is just where he came from and how he got to where he is. I think he's a perfect example of coming in with nothing and look what he has now after these last few years."

The oldest guy in the room won't go at it alone in 2020. Third-year running back Justin Jackson has proven his capability when healthy. Rookie running back Joshua Kelley adds another dimension to the Bolts' new-look backfield, led by Ekeler.