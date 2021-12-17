Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs:
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Matt Feiler
|80 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Michael Schofield III
|80 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Storm Norton
|80 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|80 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Justin Herbert
|80 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|80 (100%)
|Mike Williams
|65 (81%)
|Keenan Allen
|62 (78%)
|Justin Jackson
|43 (54%)
|3 (14%)
|Jared Cook
|43 (54%)
|Tre' McKitty
|41 (51%)
|3 (14%)
|Stephen Anderson
|38 (48%)
|15 (68%)
|Joshua Palmer
|33 (41%)
|6 (27%)
|Jalen Guyton
|28 (35%)
|6 (27%)
|Austin Ekeler
|27 (34%)
|Joshua Kelley
|13 (16%)
|4 (18%)
|Gabe Nabers
|4 (5%)
|12 (55%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|2 (2%)
|9 (31%)
|Andre Roberts
|1 (1%)
|7 (32%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nasir Adderley
|72 (100%)
|10 (45%)
|Kyzir White
|72 (100%)
|2 (9%)
|Michael Davis
|72 (100%)
|Chris Harris Jr.
|65 (90%)
|Tevaughn Campbell
|64 (89%)
|4 (18%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|63 (88%)
|Joey Bosa
|62 (86%)
|Justin Jones
|55 (76%)
|4 (18%)
|Jerry Tillery
|55 (76%)
|Drue Tranquill
|48 (67%)
|9 (41%)
|Trey Marshall
|44 (61%)
|11 (50%)
|Linval Joseph
|31 (43%)
|4 (18%)
|Derwin James
|28 (39%)
|Christian Covington
|17 (24%)
|4 (18%)
|Joe Gaziano
|15 (21%)
|5 (23%)
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|10 (14%)
|Chris Rumph II
|9 (12%)
|18 (82%)
|Davontae Harris
|8 (11%)
|12 (55%)
|Kemon Hall
|2 (3%)
|18 (82%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nick Niemann
|18 (82%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|13 (59%)
|Dustin Hopkins
|10 (45%)
|Ben Deluca
|6 (27%)
|Matt Overton
|5 (23%)
|Ty Long
|5 (23%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|4 (18%)
|Senio Kelemete
|4 (18%)
|Brieden Jaimes
|4 (18%)
