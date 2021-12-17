Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 17, 2021 at 11:21 AM
211217-Snap-Counts

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Table inside Article
Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Matt Feiler 80 (100%) 4 (18%)
Michael Schofield III 80 (100%) 4 (18%)
Storm Norton 80 (100%) 4 (18%)
Trey Pipkins III 80 (100%) 4 (18%)
Justin Herbert 80 (100%)
Corey Linsley 80 (100%)
Mike Williams 65 (81%)
Keenan Allen 62 (78%)
Justin Jackson 43 (54%) 3 (14%)
Jared Cook 43 (54%)
Tre' McKitty 41 (51%) 3 (14%)
Stephen Anderson 38 (48%) 15 (68%)
Joshua Palmer 33 (41%) 6 (27%)
Jalen Guyton 28 (35%) 6 (27%)
Austin Ekeler 27 (34%)
Joshua Kelley 13 (16%) 4 (18%)
Gabe Nabers 4 (5%) 12 (55%)
Donald Parham Jr. 2 (2%) 9 (31%)
Andre Roberts 1 (1%) 7 (32%)
Table inside Article
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Nasir Adderley 72 (100%) 10 (45%)
Kyzir White 72 (100%) 2 (9%)
Michael Davis 72 (100%)
Chris Harris Jr. 65 (90%)
Tevaughn Campbell 64 (89%) 4 (18%)
Uchenna Nwosu 63 (88%)
Joey Bosa 62 (86%)
Justin Jones 55 (76%) 4 (18%)
Jerry Tillery 55 (76%)
Drue Tranquill 48 (67%) 9 (41%)
Trey Marshall 44 (61%) 11 (50%)
Linval Joseph 31 (43%) 4 (18%)
Derwin James 28 (39%)
Christian Covington 17 (24%) 4 (18%)
Joe Gaziano 15 (21%) 5 (23%)
Kenneth Murray Jr. 10 (14%)
Chris Rumph II 9 (12%) 18 (82%)
Davontae Harris 8 (11%) 12 (55%)
Kemon Hall 2 (3%) 18 (82%)
Table inside Article
Player Special Teams Snaps
Nick Niemann 18 (82%)
Amen Ogbongbemiga 13 (59%)
Dustin Hopkins 10 (45%)
Ben Deluca 6 (27%)
Matt Overton 5 (23%)
Ty Long 5 (23%)
Scott Quessenberry 4 (18%)
Senio Kelemete 4 (18%)
Brieden Jaimes 4 (18%)

Photos: Chiefs vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 15 matchup against the Chiefs for Thursday Night Football.

6LAC0993
1 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1286
2 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
TE100378
3 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100398
4 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1330
5 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
JMP_1362
6 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
MN_10148
7 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1376
8 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
JMP_1383
9 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
TE100408
10 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100427
11 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1406
12 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
MN_10102
13 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10133
14 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1022
15 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1084
16 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1087
17 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1442
18 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
JMP_1436
19 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
5LAC4770
20 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4775
21 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4780
22 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100477
23 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4796
24 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4808
25 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10324
26 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10308
27 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10290
28 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10312
29 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26131
30 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1082
31 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26139
32 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1152
33 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25897
34 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25911
35 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1125
36 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1097
37 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1133
38 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1147
39 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26189
40 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100566
41 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1088
42 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1666
43 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
3LAC1183
44 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26276
45 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26278
46 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26289
47 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100582
48 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26333
49 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26354
50 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1641
51 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
TE100607
52 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1660
53 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
MN_26381
54 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1289
55 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26524
56 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26412
57 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26576
58 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1321
59 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1158
60 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1353
61 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100656
62 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1336
63 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1862
64 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
TE200352
65 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200358
66 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200362
67 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200378
68 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10579
69 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10615
70 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1976
71 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10389
72 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1240
73 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200426
74 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1750
75 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1778
76 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100693
77 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1395
78 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1377
79 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1441
80 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26694
81 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26697
82 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10531
83 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1399
84 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26722
85 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1961
86 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
MN_10376
87 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1943
88 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10390
89 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10425
90 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10463
91 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10470
92 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10483
93 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_2011
94 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7298
95 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10836
96 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10838
97 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1824
98 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100900
99 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1830
100 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100916
101 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100935
102 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1872
103 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1616
104 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10770
105 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200399
106 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7348
107 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7294
108 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10783
109 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10874
110 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10900
111 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11135
112 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1268
113 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7323
114 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100891
115 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11146
116 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_2124
117 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
4LAC7326
118 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10740
119 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11279
120 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200455
121 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_2302
122 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
MN_11383
123 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11375
124 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11444
125 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2106
126 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_2424
127 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
TE101039
128 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1471
129 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2026
130 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101046
131 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2050
132 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1656
133 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2078
134 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26948
135 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9768
136 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26988
137 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26989
138 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2197
139 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26960
140 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27073
141 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_2429
142 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
6LAC2187
143 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2204
144 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11514
145 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101235
146 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101238
147 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101183
148 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2447
149 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2373
150 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2371
151 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27123
152 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101267
153 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9785
154 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27247
155 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1504
156 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1513
157 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27049
158 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101322
159 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9804
160 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27305
161 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27306
162 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_27321
163 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC2333
164 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC2354
165 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7526
166 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101328
167 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101674
168 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC2434
169 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11909
170 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1695
171 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC2464
172 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC2472
173 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1760
174 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1778
175 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200636
176 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200641
177 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7746
178 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7749
179 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200657
180 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200673
181 / 192
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_2805
182 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
JMP_2819
183 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
_DSC9781
184 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1907
185 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_2968
186 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
1LAC1910
187 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_2970
188 / 192
(John McGillan/NFL)
TE200729
189 / 192
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC9699
190 / 192
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2921
191 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3007
192 / 192
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
