Who are LaDainian Tomlinson & Dan Fouts Eyeing in the First Preseason Game?

What position groups are you looking forward to watching?

Tomlinson: The one unit I'm actually excited about with depth is the EDGE players, the pass rushers, and the defensive line. With a guy like Chris Rumph II, what he has done so far, I'm excited to see him and I think having him along the defensive line adding the depth that you need, it could be fun watching those guys this year.

Fouts: With the running game, protecting the quarterback. Here you've got an offensive line that [is primarily] backups, so the coordination and pass protection is always going to be a question. The running backs are going to have to protect and they're also going to have to catch the ball, so I'm looking at those parts.

Elwood: I think all eyes are going to be on the kickers (and they should be!) but I'm gonna go wide receivers. This is a deep, deep group. We know Keenan Allen and Mike Williams won't play, so along with Palmer, you've got a bevy of guys to watch including 2020 draft picks K.J. Hill and Joe Reed who didn't even have a preseason last year! You also have guys who came on last year including Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson and don't forget about Austin Proehl and Jason Moore, who made a couple great snags in last week's Fan Fest.