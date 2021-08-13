Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

LaDainian Tomlinson on How This New Offensive Line Benefits the Running Backs

Aug 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Hall of Fame running back and Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson knows a thing or two about the trenches.

After all, he played with some of the greatest offensive lines in Chargers history and routinely credits those groups with helping him get enshrined in football immortality.

One of the Chargers' biggest investments this offseason came with fortifying that unit.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, is the familiar face despite 2021 only being his second season with the Bolts. Additionally, the team added guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, and center Corey Linsley in free agency and selected left tackle Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern in the first round of this year's draft.

We know what a solid offensive line means for a quarterback, but with Tomlinson out at Chargers Camp this week, I had to ask what it means for the running backs.

"From a running back's perspective, you build chemistry out here in practice first," Tomlinson reflected. "Once those guys get a feel for how you run the football, your pace and tempo, then they're able to do their job a lot better. We use the [mantra] as runners, runners help the offensive line make their blocks. We actually create the blocks. They do their job, but we create the blocks for them. So with that said, the more you play together, the more you run the football, the better they will get."

Tomlinson also discussed how beneficial this Chargers offense will be for the position he previously played.

"If I'm Austin Ekeler, I'm back there smiling because he has all these weapons all over the field. He has a stud quarterback and now it's kind of like, is the defense gonna forget about me? No. You're gonna see Austin Ekeler bust through there a number of times for big scores."

You can catch LT on the sidelines this Saturday when the Chargers take on the Rams.

Fans in Los Angeles can watch Saturday's game at 7:00 P.M. PDT on KCBS. For fans outside of the local Los Angeles market – Chargers vs. Rams is LIVE on NFL Network or with NFL Game Pass.

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 13

Take a look at some of the best photos from the thirteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.

210812_TC_Gallery_001
1 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_005
2 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_002
3 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_008
4 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_003
5 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_007
6 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_010
7 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_004
8 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_006
9 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_009
10 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_011
11 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_012
12 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_013
13 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_014
14 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_017
15 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_015
16 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_018
17 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_016
18 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_019
19 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_020
20 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_021
21 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_022
22 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_024
23 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_025
24 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_023
25 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_026
26 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_031
27 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_027
28 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_028
29 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_029
30 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_030
31 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_032
32 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_033
33 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_034
34 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_035
35 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_036
36 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_037
37 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_039
38 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_038
39 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_040
40 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_041
41 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_044
42 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_042
43 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_043
44 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_045
45 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_046
46 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_047
47 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_049
48 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_048
49 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_050
50 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_051
51 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_052
52 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_054
53 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_053
54 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_055
55 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_056
56 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_057
57 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_059
58 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_058
59 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210812_TC_Gallery_060
60 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

NFL.com Ranks Derwin James Among Top Safeties in League

DeAngelo Hall from NFL.com ranked the "Top 10 safeties heading into 2021 season"
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXI

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Top Quotes From Day 13 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 13 of Training Camp
news

Why Justin Herbert and Derwin James Will Not Play in the 2021 Preseason

Head coach Brandon Staley said several other starters won't see any game action in August.

From Our Partners

video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
Latest News
Advertising