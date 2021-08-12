Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Justin Herbert and Derwin James Will Not Play in the 2021 Preseason

Aug 12, 2021 at 03:05 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
FTP_Herbert_Derwin

Don't expect to see the Chargers' stars in a game until September.

Head coach Brandon Staley said Thursday that a majority of his starters will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams at SoFi Stadium – including quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James.

Staley went a step further when asked about future preseason games. Herbert, James and several other first-teamers won't see any action until Week 1 at FedExField against the Washington Football Team.

Staley said James, who's entering his fourth NFL season, is getting enough reps against the Chargers' first-team offense – plus joint practices next week against the San Francisco 49ers – to be prepared for his first meaningful action in over 20 months. The last game the All-Pro safety played in was Week 17 of the 2019 season at Kansas City.

"Our practices are going to be a lot more like games than these preseason games," Staley said. "The environments that we create on our practice fields is where the real action is in the preseason for guys like him.

"I've been so excited to see him compete against all of the special players that we have. We feel like that's the right environment for him to get ready for the season."

Herbert did not have a preseason in his rookie year due to the pandemic. He won't have one in 2021 by design. Chase Daniel will get the start at quarterback Saturday before giving way to Easton Stick.

Safety Nasir Adderley is expected to play, as are healthy members of the Chargers 2021 draft class. Rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will make his pro debut, and could be the lone projected starter on the O-line to get snaps.

"You will not see all five of them out there, for sure," Staley said. "As I mentioned, what's really important to me and to us, as an organization, is that on these practice fields, that's where the real comradery is happening."

Staley noted that most of the conversations about preseason playing time have already happened and the few remaining questions will be discussed Thursday night.

Though it's technically a road game, Saturday marks the first-ever preseason contest for the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Bolts will host the 49ers as the home team on Sunday, August 22 before wrapping up the preseason in Seattle against the Seahawks on Saturday, August 28.

Related Links

Odds and Ends

  • Staley said that wide receiver Mike Williams and linebacker Kenneth Murray would both be available to play if this were a regular-season game week. Williams is working through a "little bit of a hip flexor" while Murray is "loosening up" his injured ankle.
  • Rookie defensive back Mark Webb Jr. will not play Saturday, but is expected back next week.
  • Both guard Oday Aboushi and Slater work out with offensive line specialist Duke Manyweather in the offseason. Aboushi said he credits Manyweather for helping him develop into the player he is today. He also saw how Slater benefitted from Manyweather's tutelage: "You just get to focus on football down there and I think it shows," Aboushi said. "He definitely got stronger in a lot of places. His technique is great. He's a great athlete off the jump. He bettered his game."
  • Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga on Slater: "I think he's doing a good job. He comes out here, he's learning the playbook really well. He's asking the right questions during meetings. Something that I always find a very good sign for rookies is when they come out here, if they make a mistake, they learn from it, they don't come back out the next day and make the same mistake."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Takeaways from the Kicking Competition

"It's competition.  It's why you play the game. It's part of why you like football, why you love being in sports; the competition always brings out the best in people."
news

An Update on the Chargers Defense Two Weeks Into Training Camp

"We like the way that we do things here and I think that the players are feeling the same."
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

What to Watch this Weekend: Chargers Running Back Competition Heats Up

"As we start working in pads, it's going to be huge to evaluate how we're doing, but I'm very encouraged so far."
news

How LBs Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray Complement Each Other in New Defensive Scheme

"You want as many complete players as possible and I think Drue and Kenneth are complete linebackers."
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
news

What Stood Out During Day Five of Chargers Training Camp?

"I felt like that was a highlight for me in practice — not just the way we competed, but how we competed; fierce but fair, and making sure that we respect each other as competitors."
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
news

How Head Coach Brandon Staley Approached Day One of Chargers Training Camp

"When you define things well for the players, then they can go do it. We kicked that off today."
news

How Justin Herbert Has Improved His Game Entering 2021

"What he and I talked about is that most of the things in life that are worth it, you really have to fight for. It's not just going to happen right away."
news

From the Podium: What RB Austin Ekeler Thinks About the Chargers' New Offense

Ten quotes from the Chargers' two-day minicamp this week at Hoag Performance Center.

From Our Partners

video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
Latest News
Advertising