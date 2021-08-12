Why Justin Herbert and Derwin James Will Not Play in the 2021 Preseason

Don't expect to see the Chargers' stars in a game until September.

Head coach Brandon Staley said Thursday that a majority of his starters will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams at SoFi Stadium – including quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James.

Staley went a step further when asked about future preseason games. Herbert, James and several other first-teamers won't see any action until Week 1 at FedExField against the Washington Football Team.

Staley said James, who's entering his fourth NFL season, is getting enough reps against the Chargers' first-team offense – plus joint practices next week against the San Francisco 49ers – to be prepared for his first meaningful action in over 20 months. The last game the All-Pro safety played in was Week 17 of the 2019 season at Kansas City.

"Our practices are going to be a lot more like games than these preseason games," Staley said. "The environments that we create on our practice fields is where the real action is in the preseason for guys like him.