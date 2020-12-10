10 Insights: Consistent Keenan Allen, Julio Jones to Share Field Sunday at SoFi Stadium

5) Wide receiver Keenan Allen continues to lead the NFL in targets (133) and is tops in the league alongside Buffalo's Stefon Diggs in receptions (90). Ten more catches will give him 100 for the third time in his career. Allen also needs 77 yards to reach 1,000 for the fourth straight season. One more receiving touchdown will tie a career high with eight.

6) With five more catches, Allen will become the fourth player in NFL history to have 95-plus receptions in four straight seasons. Only Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Antonio Brown have achieved that feat.

7) Per NFL Media Research, Allen and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones are top five in receptions and receiving yards since 2017 (Allen: 393 catches for 4,711 yards; Jones: 351 receptions for 5,286 yards).

8) The last time these two teams played was Oct. 23, 2016 – a 33-30 Chargers win in Atlanta. Tight end Hunter Henry is the only current Chargers offensive player who started that game. Linebacker Denzel Perryman got his first career interception off of quarterback Matt Ryan.

9) It was also defensive end Joey Bosa's third career NFL game. Bosa sacked Ryan twice. Entering Sunday, he remains two sacks away from passing teammate Melvin Ingram (49) for fourth all-time in Chargers history.