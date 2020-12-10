Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Consistent Keenan Allen, Julio Jones to Share Field Sunday at SoFi Stadium

Dec 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons from SoFi Stadium.

1) Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray set a career high last Sunday with 14 total tackles (12 solo) and his first NFL sack. Murray has started all 12 games this season, playing 90 percent of the defensive snaps.

2) Eight Chargers players have played over 90 percent of the offensive or defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference: G Forrest Lamp (100 percent), C Dan Feeney (100), CB Michael Davis (96.64), S Nasir Adderley (93.79), S Rayshawn Jenkins (93.79) QB Justin Herbert (91.50), T Sam Tevi (91.39) and Murray (90.43).

3) Last Sunday was Herbert's first career game without throwing a touchdown pass. If he throws at least two against Atlanta, he'll join Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield as the only rookies in NFL history with at least 25 passing touchdowns in a season.

4) With 300 passing yards, Herbert will set the all-time rookie record for most in a season (7).

5) Wide receiver Keenan Allen continues to lead the NFL in targets (133) and is tops in the league alongside Buffalo's Stefon Diggs in receptions (90). Ten more catches will give him 100 for the third time in his career. Allen also needs 77 yards to reach 1,000 for the fourth straight season. One more receiving touchdown will tie a career high with eight.

6) With five more catches, Allen will become the fourth player in NFL history to have 95-plus receptions in four straight seasons. Only Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Antonio Brown have achieved that feat.

7) Per NFL Media Research, Allen and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones are top five in receptions and receiving yards since 2017 (Allen: 393 catches for 4,711 yards; Jones: 351 receptions for 5,286 yards).

8) The last time these two teams played was Oct. 23, 2016 – a 33-30 Chargers win in Atlanta. Tight end Hunter Henry is the only current Chargers offensive player who started that game. Linebacker Denzel Perryman got his first career interception off of quarterback Matt Ryan.

9) It was also defensive end Joey Bosa's third career NFL game. Bosa sacked Ryan twice. Entering Sunday, he remains two sacks away from passing teammate Melvin Ingram (49) for fourth all-time in Chargers history.

10) A receiving touchdown by Austin Ekeler this Sunday will tie him with Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for most touchdown catches by a running back in team history (15).

