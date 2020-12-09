Falcons – Chargers Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons for just the 11th time in history, kicking off at 1:25 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.

While the Bolts won the last matchup in 2016, Atlanta holds an 8-2 record in the series. The offenses for Sunday's game have been among the NFL's best over the last four seasons. Since the start of 2017, the Falcons and Chargers have the fifth and sixth-ranked offenses, respectively. Atlanta has the No. 3 passing offense over that span while the Bolts boast the NFL's fourth-ranked passing offense since 2017.

Los Angeles looks to put last week's loss in the rear-view mirror and dons its Royal Blue uniforms for the fifth time. Though this time features an updated version of the unis, the team enters Sunday with a 3-1 all-time mark in the royals. Sunday marks the 99th career game for Keenan Allen, who's 614 catches are already tied for the third-most through the first 100 games of a career. Justin Herbert won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for November, becoming the first quarterback to win the award twice since 2012.