Falcons – Chargers Game Preview

OVERVIEW
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons for just the 11th time in history, kicking off at 1:25 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.
While the Bolts won the last matchup in 2016, Atlanta holds an 8-2 record in the series. The offenses for Sunday's game have been among the NFL's best over the last four seasons. Since the start of 2017, the Falcons and Chargers have the fifth and sixth-ranked offenses, respectively. Atlanta has the No. 3 passing offense over that span while the Bolts boast the NFL's fourth-ranked passing offense since 2017.
Los Angeles looks to put last week's loss in the rear-view mirror and dons its Royal Blue uniforms for the fifth time. Though this time features an updated version of the unis, the team enters Sunday with a 3-1 all-time mark in the royals. Sunday marks the 99th career game for Keenan Allen, who's 614 catches are already tied for the third-most through the first 100 games of a career. Justin Herbert won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for November, becoming the first quarterback to win the award twice since 2012.
Winners of four of their last seven games, the Falcons are led on offense by Matt Ryan, who has the fourth-most passing yards this season. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is on the cusp of his first 1,000-yard campaign while linebacker Deion Jones leads the team with two interceptions and 3.5 sacks.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|2-8
|Regular Season Series Record
|2-8
|Chargers All-Time vs. Atl.
|0-6
|Last Meeting
|Oct. 23, 2016 at Atl. — W, 33-30 (OT)
|Last Time vs. Atl. at Home
|Sept. 23, 2012 vs. Atl. — L, 27-3
|Current Streak
|W, One (1) game
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|One game (Last: 2016-Pres.)
|Longest Falcons Win Streak
|Six (6) games (1991-2012)
|Anthony Lynn vs. Atl.
|0-0
|Lynn All-Time vs. Atl.*
|7-2
|Most Career GP vs. Atl.
|G Trai Turner (10)
*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as an assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
14: With a career-high 14 tackles last week, Kenneth Murray Jr., has 81 on the year, tying for the most in team annals by a player through the first 12 games of a career.
276: Rookie Justin Herbert is 276 passing yards away from reaching 3,500 and becoming the third player in history to do so through his first 12 career starts.
95: Keenan Allen is just five catches shy of reaching 95 for the fourth-straight season. He would become just the fourth player in NFL history with four consecutive campaigns of at least 95 receptions.