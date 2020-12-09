Falcons-Chargers Week 14 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and Atlanta Falcons as we head into Week 14 of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|Neck
|LP
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|Foot
|DNP
|Uchenna Nwosu
|DE
|Chest/Shoulder
|FP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|Troymaine Pope
|RB
|Neck
|LP
|Joe Reed
|WR
|Ribs
|LP
Atlanta Falcons:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Ricardo Allen
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|James Carpenter
|G
|Groin
|DNP
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|DE
|Hamstring
|LP
|Todd Gurley
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|Sterling Hofrichter
|P
|Right Hamstring
|DNP
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|Grady Jarrett
|DT
|Groin
|LP
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Keanu Neal
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Foye Olukun
|LB
|Neck
|LP
|Ito Smith
|RB
|Neck
|LP
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|DE
|Neck
|LP
* Indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation for that day is an estimate
NIR - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed