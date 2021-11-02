10 Insights: Justin Jackson's 75-Yard Rush the Longest Play of Chargers Season

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Patriots:
1) Austin Ekeler secured his fifth game with over 100 total yards Sunday in New England. He rushed for 64 yards, while catching six passes for 60 yards. He's 135 yards away from a career high in rushing yards in a single season. Ekeler also scored his eighth touchdown of 2021.
2) Ekeler scored on the team's opening drive of the game Sunday – a five-yard rush to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive. In Week 1 at Washington, he scored a three-yard rushing touchdown on opening drive of the season (10 plays, 75 yards).
3) Justin Jackson's 75-yard rush in the first half was the longest of his NFL career by 35 yards. It was the Chargers' longest play of the season to date.
4) Jackson's run was also the second-longest non-scoring rush in franchise history. LaDainian Tomlinson owns the first: a 76-yard rush on Dec. 1, 2002 against Denver, per Chargers Communications.
5) In his Chargers debut Sunday, kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a 48-yard field goal and was 3-of-3 on extra points.
6) Snap count update: Derwin James Jr. was the only Chargers defender to play 100 percent of the snaps against the Patriots. The four offensive players who have played 100 percent of the snaps the season are Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler and Corey Linsley.
7) James Jr. led the Chargers with 13 total tackles against New England. His 63 total tackles are tops on the team – 19 more than linebacker Kyzir White, who's second.
8) More Derwin: He forced fumble on Sunday, becoming the first Chargers player to force three fumbles in the first seven games of a season since Marcellus Wiley did it in 2001, per Chargers Communications.
9) Joshua Palmer scored his first career NFL touchdown – a 24-yarder from Herbert – in the fourth quarter. The rookie wide receiver became the sixth player to catch a touchdown from Herbert this season.
10) The Chargers (4-3) are one full game back of the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) in the AFC West. Los Angeles makes its third trip to the east coast this season when it takes on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday from Lincoln Financial Field.
