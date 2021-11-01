Three Takeaways: How will the Bolts 'Get Back in the Lab' and Turn the Page to Philadelphia?

The Chargers put up a battle at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, with the game coming down to a few key plays late, yet ultimately fell 27-24 to the New England Patriots. But with a long season left, the focus for the Bolts is moving on to the next 10 games.

Veteran wide receiver Keenen Allen explained what he relies on to overcome a tough loss after Sunday's game.

"All I know how to do is go back to work," Allen said. "Go right back to it, put the pads on, hard hat and go back to work. Go do my job, try and catch the next one."

Despite the frustration after a loss, Allen talked about the importance of striving to be the best he can be each week, no matter the outcome on gamedays.

"It's part of being a professional," Allen said. "It just comes with the job; it is what it is. We signed up for 17 games, you gotta play all 17 of them. Win, lose or draw you gotta go back next week and play."

Justin Herbert also put emphasis on improving for next week's matchup against Philadelphia and getting better as a team together.

"That is one of the good things about film tomorrow," Herbert said. "It is going to sting for a while, but it is on to the next week and we have got another tough competitor next Sunday, so we are going to watch film and get better from it."

Safety Derwin James, also talked about 'getting back in the lab' to prepare for the Eagles in Week 9. James explained how the defense can work on providing a 'spark' for the offense when it's needed.