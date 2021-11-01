How the Chargers' State-of-the-Art Practice Facility Came to Be

"The look, feel and functionality of your training facility means more today than it ever has in professional sports. Being able to create a building that can grow with technological advances – especially in regard to nutritional needs, strength and performance, injury prevention, medical treatment and game planning – is crucial to sustained success. Everyone knows the margin between wins and losses in the NFL is razor thin. Any advantage you can create for your coaches and players, you'll take it. Having a world-class training facility definitely falls into that category." – Tom Telesco, General Manager, Los Angeles Chargers

"What's unique about the Chargers facility is that it's on three levels. Which can be a challenge, but it also provides an opportunity. So the ground floor has all of the player facilities; training, and has direct access to the field. Up on the second level is kind of more of a community space where they have the players dining and they can come together with the staff. The scouting staff is on that level. And then the third floor has more of the front office headquarters and the Lux Club up there. From those upper levels, they have an unimpeded view of the field so they can see what's going on, on the field which is great." – Eric Randolph, Design Manager, Gensler Sports

"It was taking the DNA of SoFi Stadium and what that represents to a modern sports facility and then transitioning that same DNA to a more permanent home. So we've tried to take a lot of the lessons that we've learned and the kind of emblematic nature of what the facility could be, and how it could help define us and our team and our fans for the future. I think that's really what it represents. The architecture is iconic, it will be all state-of-the-art. We're gonna be incorporating things some clubs have done. And it's truly an exciting opportunity to be a full expression of what the Los Angeles Chargers mean to L.A." – Fred Maas, Chief of Staff, Los Angeles Chargers