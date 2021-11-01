How the Chargers' State-of-the-Art Practice Facility Came to Be

"When our staff and I first started here, we talked a lot about possibility. You could just see it coming. The possibility of this team. The possibility of L.A. The goal is for the Chargers to become the standard of excellence in the NFL. This new facility demonstrates our organization's commitment to that standard." – Bandon Staley, Head Coach, Los Angeles Chargers
"The Lakers welcome the Los Angeles Chargers, and Dean Spanos and his family, to El Segundo. El Segundo is a great place to be, and it's exciting that our city will now host the headquarters and training facilities of the Lakers, Kings and Chargers." – Jeanie Buss, Governor and Co-owner, Los Angeles Lakers
"El Segundo has been a tremendous home for the LA Kings for more than 20 years, and throughout this time the City and the community overall have been outstanding partners. Our hockey club is now thrilled to help welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to the South Bay, joining us and our life-long friends, the Lakers, in this affable community we call home. The Chargers – their players, their staff – are perfectly suited to add so much to El Segundo, and we look forward to partnering with them as we continue to seek opportunities to make positive contributions to the local community." – Luc Robitaille, LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer
"We found a location that really matches the right fit in all aspects for the Chargers. The location identifies with the Southern California lifestyle, close to the coast. Connected to all aspects of the community in Los Angeles. And also, it's in the sports hub of the city. You have the Lakers, the Kings, and now the Chargers will all be close to each other. And it's very close to the new stadium, as well." – John Zanetos, CBRE
"I think landing on the site that they have that's in the South Bay is perfect in terms of really encapsulating what California and Los Angeles is all about. It's in a great location near the airport so players going in and out, that's huge. And it's also close to the areas that players want to live. It's close to the beach and I think it's going to be a great thing for the players." – Eric Randolph, Design Manager, Gensler Sports