Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Michael Schofield III
|60 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Matt Feiler
|60 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Rashawn Slater
|60 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Storm Norton
|60 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Justin Herbert
|60 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|60 (100%)
|Keenan Allen
|59 (98%)
|Mike Williams
|54 (90%)
|Austin Ekeler
|45 (75%)
|Jalen Guyton
|35 (58%)
|Jared Cook
|33 (55%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|25 (42%)
|4 (13%)
|Tre' McKitty
|11 (18%)
|Larry Rountree III
|8 (13%)
|13 (43%)
|Joshua Palmer
|8 (13%)
|7 (23%)
|Senio Kelemete
|8(13%)
|4 (13%)
|Stephen Anderson
|7 (12%)
|19 (63%)
|Justin Jackson
|7 (12%)
|6 (20%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Derwin James Jr.
|77 (100%)
|Nasir Adderley
|75 (97%)
|2 (7%)
|Joey Bosa
|68 (88%)
|Chris Harris Jr.
|66 (86%)
|Kyzir White
|63 (82%)
|Jerry Tillery
|61 (79%)
|5 (17%)
|Linval Joseph
|58 (75%)
|4 (13%)
|Drue Tranquill
|57 (74%)
|6 (20%)
|Tevaughn Campbell
|56 (73%)
|17 (57%)
|Justin Jones
|49 (64%)
|1 (3%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|48 (62%)
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|40 (52%)
|6 (20%)
|Christian Covington
|39 (51%)
|9 (30%)
|Kyler Fackrell
|22 (29%)
|Michael Davis
|19 (55%)
|Alohi Gillman
|14 (18%)
|26 (87%)
|Ryan Smith
|13 (17%)
|25 (83%)
|Chris Rumph II
|10 (13%)
|26 (87%)
|Joe Gaziano
|8 (10%)
|5 (17%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|3 (4%)
|26 (87%)
|Nick Niemann
|1 (1%)
|26 (87%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Kemon Hall
|19 (63%)
|Trey Marshall
|15 (50%)
|Ty Long
|10 (33%)
|Matt Overton
|10 (33%)
|Andre Roberts
|10 (33%)
|Dustin Hopkins
|9 (30%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|4 (13%)
