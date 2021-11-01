Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots

Nov 01, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Week 8 Snap Count Photo

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Michael Schofield III 60 (100%) 4 (13%)
Matt Feiler 60 (100%) 4 (13%)
Rashawn Slater 60 (100%) 4 (13%)
Storm Norton 60 (100%) 4 (13%)
Justin Herbert 60 (100%)
Corey Linsley 60 (100%)
Keenan Allen 59 (98%)
Mike Williams 54 (90%)
Austin Ekeler 45 (75%)
Jalen Guyton 35 (58%)
Jared Cook 33 (55%)
Donald Parham Jr. 25 (42%) 4 (13%)
Tre' McKitty 11 (18%)
Larry Rountree III 8 (13%) 13 (43%)
Joshua Palmer 8 (13%) 7 (23%)
Senio Kelemete 8(13%) 4 (13%)
Stephen Anderson 7 (12%) 19 (63%)
Justin Jackson 7 (12%) 6 (20%)
Table inside Article
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Derwin James Jr. 77 (100%)
Nasir Adderley 75 (97%) 2 (7%)
Joey Bosa 68 (88%)
Chris Harris Jr. 66 (86%)
Kyzir White 63 (82%)
Jerry Tillery 61 (79%) 5 (17%)
Linval Joseph 58 (75%) 4 (13%)
Drue Tranquill 57 (74%) 6 (20%)
Tevaughn Campbell 56 (73%) 17 (57%)
Justin Jones 49 (64%) 1 (3%)
Uchenna Nwosu 48 (62%)
Asante Samuel Jr. 40 (52%) 6 (20%)
Christian Covington 39 (51%) 9 (30%)
Kyler Fackrell 22 (29%)
Michael Davis 19 (55%)
Alohi Gillman 14 (18%) 26 (87%)
Ryan Smith 13 (17%) 25 (83%)
Chris Rumph II 10 (13%) 26 (87%)
Joe Gaziano 8 (10%) 5 (17%)
Amen Ogbongbemiga 3 (4%) 26 (87%)
Nick Niemann 1 (1%) 26 (87%)
Table inside Article
Player Special Teams Snaps
Kemon Hall 19 (63%)
Trey Marshall 15 (50%)
Ty Long 10 (33%)
Matt Overton 10 (33%)
Andre Roberts 10 (33%)
Dustin Hopkins 9 (30%)
Scott Quessenberry 4 (13%)

Photos: Patriots vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 8 matchup against the Patriots at SoFi Stadium.

MN_24288
1 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24437
2 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24304
3 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24317
4 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24325
5 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_9325
6 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_9210
7 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
TE203196
8 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE203203
9 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_9202
10 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC6911
11 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_9272
12 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC6944
13 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10083
14 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_9294
15 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_9335
16 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_9317
17 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_10112
18 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE107671
19 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10242
20 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10298
21 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24444
22 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6995
23 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7041
24 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7208
25 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7149
26 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7155
27 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7166
28 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7240
29 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4706
30 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24537
31 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24523
32 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7281
33 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7348
34 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7269
35 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7276
36 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7314
37 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7339
38 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7308
39 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7345
40 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7407
41 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE107812
42 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7428
43 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1920
44 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1927
45 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10448
46 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10465
47 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10530
48 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A58I8415
49 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7682
50 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_9723
51 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC7734
52 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_9735
53 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_24906
54 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7701
55 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_9720
56 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
TE203263
57 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7710
58 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4529
59 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_0097
60 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_0033
61 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
4LAC4568
62 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4589
63 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8063
64 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8137
65 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25153
66 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8112
67 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8185
68 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108079
69 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8379
70 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25350
71 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25242
72 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8258
73 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8275
74 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8277
75 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108194
76 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8420
77 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8405
78 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25440
79 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25512
80 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108207
81 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108214
82 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25622
83 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25687
84 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25705
85 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25726
86 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8554
87 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8556
88 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25709
89 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108382
90 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8682
91 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8683
92 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25831
93 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25838
94 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8667
95 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108307
96 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26017
97 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_0582
98 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC8846
99 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25943
100 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25913
101 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108694
102 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26220
103 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26202
104 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26203
105 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9129
106 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26272
107 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108684
108 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108665
109 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_0894
110 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC9153
111 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26367
112 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9247
113 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9277
114 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26386
115 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_0988
116 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC9425
117 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9447
118 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9376
119 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26531
120 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108750
121 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108791
122 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE108803
123 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9575
124 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9587
125 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9495
126 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9474
127 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1097
128 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_26578
129 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1036
130 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_26596
131 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9502
132 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1085
133 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_26719
134 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1228
135 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_1229
136 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_26731
137 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26716
138 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9713
139 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10809
140 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE109043
141 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_1362
142 / 150
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC9783
143 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26894
144 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9840
145 / 150
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE203445
146 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE203466
147 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10824
148 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC0947
149 / 150
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10836
150 / 150
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
